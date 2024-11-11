Descendants of the Undead zombie horror graphic novel coming from Dawn of the Dead star Ken Foree

45 years ago, Ken Foree faced off with the undead in one of the greatest zombie movies ever made, the George A. Romero classic Dawn of the Dead. Now, Foree has written a zombie story of his own – and it’s coming our way in the form of a graphic novel called Descendants of the Undead ! Copies of the 30 page first issue are available for pre-order through a Kickstarter campaign that has greatly surpassed its initial goal and still has ten days to go. You can check out the campaign at THIS LINK.

The first issue of Descendants of the Undead is said to begin “ a terrifying series that incorporates the mayhem of zombies with striking visuals and electrifying characters – both human and not! We meet ‘Dad’, a seasoned zombie survivor, the patriarch of a straggly group of teenagers on an isolated island occupied by an advanced form of zombies. The surviving group are haunted by the supernatural catastrophic outbreak years prior. The first installment, written by Ken Foree, is rich with heart stopping thrills and terror, enhanced by eerie, dynamic visuals from a passionate creative team. It includes: Amone Linsamouth – Art director who coordinates the artists’ contributions of style and creativity to the project as well providing her own eerie artistry. Vincentius Matthew – Senior Concept Artist at Studios whose craftsmanship with color highlights every page. JamTronArt – Passionate sketcher/penciler who not only creates the foundation and adds stunning dimension to the comic. Kai Lun Qu – Cover artist whose talent contributed to the award winning Marvel game, SNAP. Amy Linsamouth – Editor/letterer with an award winning writing background. Ken Foree – Writer and legendary horror star, known for leading roles in Dawn of the Dead, Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween (2007), etc. “

In addition to receiving the comic, Kickstarter backers will also have “ access to exciting and exclusive awards, including limited edition prints, behind the scenes content, original artwork and a chance to have your name listed in the comic. There will be more surprises as the campaign progresses. “

Descendants of the Undead has the following synopsis: THE REAL HORROR CONSUMES FROM WITHIN. Twenty years ago, when a group of survivors fled the zombies ravaging the mainland, they commandeered a ship and sought refuge on a distant island. They hoped to find safety among the lush vegetation, fresh water, and sprawling landscapes. But the island harbored its own dark secret: its native inhabitants were infected with the same ravenous disease. Now during the present, the brutal nightmare against the flesh-eating hordes left only a handful of adults alive among the survivors is a man with the moniker “Dad.” Because of his seniority, he leads the children of the original settlers. These teenagers are the new generation of young zombie hunters, born into a world of carnage; honing their skills and instincts in ways their predecessors never could. Their resilience and resourcefulness may yet keep Dad alive. But across the island, something strange is happening with the flesh-eaters. The monsters are more organized and dangerous, turning the island into a fatal battleground. Scarred by the trauma of the initial outbreak in his past, Dad fights a mental battle, struggling to become the leader the new generation needs. He can either succumb to his madness or rise to the challenge and guide his chosen family to safety. With danger lurking around every corner, the island’s inhabitants face their greatest threat yet—a father figure whose inner demons may be deadlier than the zombies around them.

Does Descendants of the Undead sound interesting to you, and will you be pre-ordering the first issue through the Kickstarter campaign? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

