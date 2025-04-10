Netflix announces Devil May Cry is renewed for season 2

The debut of the Devil May Cry anime did big numbers in many countries for the streamer and even boosted sales for the games.

The anime adaptation of the video game Devil May Cry made a notable debut on Netflix as it conjured up 5.3 million views in its first week of streaming on the app. The adult-themed animated series hit No. 4 and made the Top 10 in 87 countries. The show’s release even had a profound effect on its source material as it boosted sales of the Devil May Cry video game series on Steam. The series was also well-received by critics, with an aggregate of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, Netflix is announcing that the anime is being renewed for a second season. The official logline reads, “From Capcom, led by Adi Shankar, and animated by Studio Mir comes Devil May Cry – a Netflix animated series based on the hit video game IP. Premiering April 2025.” And the synopsis from Netflix says, “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Shankar said, ‘I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the DEVIL MAY CRY franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.'”

The first game in the long-running Devil May Cry franchise exploded onto the PlayStation 2 in 2001. The action-adventure hack-and-slash video game features lightning-quick gameplay, aerial acrobatics, devastating combos, and outlandish plots that grow more absurd with every entry in the series. Populating the franchise is a cast of colorful characters who aid Dante in his fight against evil. You’ll need a detailed chart to track them all, but it’s all part of the fun.

According to Capcom, the latest chapter in the Devil May Cry video game series, Devil May Cry 5, has sold 7.2M million copies. With a vast world of comedic allies, sexy and sinister foes, and lore ripe for expansion, Netflix‘s Devil May Cry anime series had been a successful follow-up to Castlevania: Nocturnes and another popular installment in Capcom’s library after the successful release of Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake back in 2023.