Devon trailer: found footage horror movie directed by Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

Jenni Farley, also known as JWoww, is best known for appearing as herself on the reality shows Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and Snooki & JWoww – but now she has gotten behind the camera to direct the found footage horror movie Devon , which will be released through the SCREAMBOX streaming service on November 12th. With that date just a month away, a trailer for Devon has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Also written by Farley, Devon has the following synopsis: Following their daughter’s mysterious disappearance, Devon’s parents never stopped searching for the truth. After the asylum she disappeared from was condemned, their questions looked like they would remain forever unanswered. Years later, a cryptic website recruits five courageous individuals to explore the abandoned asylum and discover what happened to the girl. Unaware that they are embarking on a perilous, one-way journey, these individuals delve into the sinister depths with only their equipment, leading to a terrifying and deadly experience.

The film stars Tara Rule (Girl in the Palms), Steven Etienne (A Jazzman’s Blues), Hank Santos (Aberration), Rotisha Geter (Fatal Attraction), and newcomer Lauren Carlin.

Farley told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “ I am thrilled to be diving into the horror space alongside Cineverse and SCREAMBOX who have the industry and fandom knowledge to see that Devon lands in the hands of the right audience. As a longtime reality TV veteran, I’m excited to kick off this new chapter in the horror movie genre and hope that Devon is just the beginning. ” This isn’t Farley’s first brush with the horror world, as she previously served as an executive producer on the 2014 slasher movie Jersey Shore Massacre.

