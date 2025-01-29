Mena Suvari, Skeet Ulrich, Lin Shaye, and more will endure a savage nightmare in Devoted

Mena Suvari, Skeet Ulrich, Lin Shaye, and more star in the horror film Devoted, which is now in post-production

Richard J. Bosner has been a producer on several films over the years, including Fruitvale Station, Black Bear, and Paint, and now he has made his feature directorial debut with the horror film Devoted , based on a short film called Devotee, which he made last year. Variety reports that Bosner assembled a strong cast for the film, including Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Skeet Ulrich (Scream), Elizabeth Marvel (Helstrom), Lin Shaye (Insidious), Alicia Sanz (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), and Nick Stahl (Carnivale).

Now making its way through post-production, Devoted is produced by Bosner, along with Robert Ogden Barnum, Eric Binns, and Carissa Knol. Danny Chan, Dana Guerin, John Frank Rosenblum, Matt Rhodes, Tyler Transki, Michael Sklut, and Sam Maydew serve as executive producers.

The story centers on a woman (Suvari), who takes guardianship of her estranged sister (Marvel), the only survivor of a recent mass cult suicide. Yet her happiness at their reunion soon turns to terror as her sister’s influence turns her and her husband’s (Ulrich) life into a savage nightmare.

The Devotee short film had a running time of just 7 minutes and starred Mackenzie Firgens (Rent), Grant Feely (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Ben Bladon (Judge Me Not). The set-up: While up late one night, a precocious boy uncovers his mother’s dark devotion.

Bosner provided Variety with the following statement, “ Devoted weaves my passion for classic horror and the occult into a suspenseful exploration of fear and the extraordinary lengths one will go to protect those they hold dear. This story was brought to life by an exceptional cast, whose talent and dedication add terrifying authenticity. “

I haven’t seen Devotee, but Devoted sounds pretty interesting to me (and it really won me over by dropping the term “a savage nightmare” into the synopsis) and I’m a fan of several of the cast members, so I’m looking forward to seeing how this one is going to turn out.

