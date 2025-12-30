Horror Movie News

Vampires of the Velvet Lounge: Stephen Dorff, Rosa Salazar horror comedy gets an R rating

By
Posted 8 hours ago
Blade Stephen DorffBlade Stephen Dorff

Adam Sherman has directed the horror comedy Dead Doll, the drama Happiness Runs, the comedy Crazy Eyes, the thriller She’s Just a Shadow, and the adventure comedy This Game’s Called Murder. Two years ago, it was announced that he would be returning to horror comedy territory with a movie called Vampires of the Velvet Lounge. We don’t know when Strand Releasing will be sending this one out into the world, but it has just taken a big step toward release by securing an R rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board. Vampires of the Velvet Lounge earned that R rating with strong bloody violence, gore, language and brief nudity.

Cast and Synopsis

Said to be inspired by the likes of Shaun of the Dead and From Dusk Till Dawn, the film follows a coven of the blood-suckers who are struggling to come to terms with the modern world and their own mortality as they are locked in a battle with a deadly foe. Sherman is producing Vampires of the Velvet Lounge alongside Marcus Englefield and George Lee of Storyoscopic Films. Noémi Santo is co-producing for Adam Sherman Film.

Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Dichen Lachman (Severance) were announced as the leads of the cast. Their co-stars include Stephen Dorff (Blade), Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Lochlyn Munro (Freddy vs. Jason), India Eisley (I Am the Night), Sarah Dumont (Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Mark Boone Jr. (Sons of Anarchy), Tom Berenger (Platoon), Timothy V. Murphy (The Fabulous Four), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), and Tyrese Gibson of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Statements

Sherman provided the following statement when the project was first announced: “I’m making a modern-day feature with an amazingly talented cast and crew about the most prolific serial killer in history, the historical countess Elizabeth Bathory, in the style of the ’70s and ’80s horror movies that I grew up watching. She believed bathing in the blood of young women would make her live forever, and there’s no physical or scientific evidence that she ever died. I look forward to the day I can share this insane, twisted, and surrealist story with audiences.

Englefield and Lee said the movie is “a sexy, funny, and original thriller packed with stunts and action that takes viewers on a fun ride. Between Adam’s vision and the stellar performances delivered by our incredible ensemble, we know the film will have strong market appeal both in the U.S. and internationally.

Are you interested in Vampires of the Velvet Lounge, and are you glad to hear that this horror comedy has an R rating? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Film Ratings
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,683 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Stephen Dorff News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2025!

Posted 15 hours ago
2025 was a solid year for horror, but what were the best movies? Here's our list of the best horror movies of the year!
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News