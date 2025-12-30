Vampires of the Velvet Lounge: Stephen Dorff, Rosa Salazar horror comedy gets an R rating

Adam Sherman has directed the horror comedy Dead Doll, the drama Happiness Runs, the comedy Crazy Eyes, the thriller She’s Just a Shadow, and the adventure comedy This Game’s Called Murder. Two years ago, it was announced that he would be returning to horror comedy territory with a movie called Vampires of the Velvet Lounge . We don’t know when Strand Releasing will be sending this one out into the world, but it has just taken a big step toward release by securing an R rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board. Vampires of the Velvet Lounge earned that R rating with strong bloody violence, gore, language and brief nudity .

Cast and Synopsis

Said to be inspired by the likes of Shaun of the Dead and From Dusk Till Dawn, the film follows a coven of the blood-suckers who are struggling to come to terms with the modern world and their own mortality as they are locked in a battle with a deadly foe. Sherman is producing Vampires of the Velvet Lounge alongside Marcus Englefield and George Lee of Storyoscopic Films. Noémi Santo is co-producing for Adam Sherman Film.

Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Dichen Lachman (Severance) were announced as the leads of the cast. Their co-stars include Stephen Dorff (Blade), Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Lochlyn Munro (Freddy vs. Jason), India Eisley (I Am the Night), Sarah Dumont (Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Mark Boone Jr. (Sons of Anarchy), Tom Berenger (Platoon), Timothy V. Murphy (The Fabulous Four), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), and Tyrese Gibson of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Statements

Sherman provided the following statement when the project was first announced: “ I’m making a modern-day feature with an amazingly talented cast and crew about the most prolific serial killer in history, the historical countess Elizabeth Bathory, in the style of the ’70s and ’80s horror movies that I grew up watching. She believed bathing in the blood of young women would make her live forever, and there’s no physical or scientific evidence that she ever died. I look forward to the day I can share this insane, twisted, and surrealist story with audiences. “

Englefield and Lee said the movie is “ a sexy, funny, and original thriller packed with stunts and action that takes viewers on a fun ride. Between Adam’s vision and the stellar performances delivered by our incredible ensemble, we know the film will have strong market appeal both in the U.S. and internationally. “

Are you interested in Vampires of the Velvet Lounge, and are you glad to hear that this horror comedy has an R rating? Let us know by leaving a comment below.