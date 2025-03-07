Bride Hard: Get a first look at Rebel Wilson’s action comedy from director Simon West with newly released images

Rebel Wilson reteams with Anna Camp for an acton comedy from the director of Con Air and The Expendables 2.

By
bride hard

Bob Yari’s Magenta Light Studios will release the action comedy Bride Hard on June 20.  The film will have a nationwide theatrical release. The film reunites Pitch Perfect’s Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp in an action-packed female-led comedy set against the backdrop of a fairy-tale wedding with some uninvited and unexpected crashers. From director Simon West (The Expendables 2, Con Air), the film stars Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect trilogy, JoJo Rabbit), Anna Camp (Scream 7, Pitch Perfect trilogy), Emmy nominated Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna, Veep), Academy Award winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Gigi Zumbado (Heart Eyes), Stephen Dorff (True Detective, The Righteous Gemstones), and Justin Hartley (Tracker, This is Us). 

Magenta Light Studios has given us a new peek at the film with a couple of images from the movie.

The official synopsis reads,
“For badass secret agent Sam (Rebel Wilson), blending in has never been part of the mission—until she’s maid of honor at her best friend’s extravagant destination wedding. Out of her element and surrounded by high-maintenance bridesmaids and a strict “no weapons” policy, Sam is determined to prove she can be there for her friend—even if emotional support isn’t exactly her specialty.

But when a team of mercenaries crashes the party and takes the guests hostage, Sam is thrown into a fight unlike any mission before—one where she can’t risk blowing her cover or ruining the big day. As she takes on the bad guys in a high-stakes battle disguised as a fairy-tale affair, she realizes the real threat might be closer than she thinks.

Now, it’s bridezilla vs. bazookas as Sam dodges bullets, brawls in heels, and tries to survive both the armed assailants and the wedding planner’s wrath.

Some missions require the perfect cover. This one just requires the perfect dress.”

Bride Hard is produced by Balcony 9’s Joel David Moore (Immaculate Room, Some Other Woman), along with Colleen Camp (Above Suspicion), Cassian Elwes (The Butler), Max Osswald (Immaculate Room), and Jason Ross Jallet (Big Gold Brick).  The film was produced in association with WME Independent, Copper Island Films and Latigo Films.

Bob Yari of Magenta Light Studios states, “Packed with comedy and high-energy thrills, BRIDE HARD is sure to entertain everyone that has ever attended a wedding. Seeing the unexpected duo of Simon West and Rebel Wilson team up makes for a uniquely fun collaboration that audiences will love experiencing on the big screen this summer.”





Source: Magenta Light Studios
