Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp say ‘I do’ to matrimonial mayhem in the action-packed trailer for Bride Hard

Magenta Light Studios hosts a Pitch Perfect reunion with Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp reuniting for Bride Hard, an action-packed female-led comedy with brutes getting beaten black and blue, bullets raining down like rice (that you’re not supposed to throw anymore), and friendships leveling up after a heated run-in with mercenaries. Today, Magenta Light Studios cordially invites us to enjoy the Bride Hard trailer featuring Rebel Wilson as a bridesmaid badass with a wedding to salvage and a nefarious plot to foil!

Here’s the official synopsis for Bride Hard courtesy of Magenta Light Studios:

For badass secret agent Sam (Rebel Wilson), blending in has never been part of the mission—until she’s maid of honor at her best friend’s extravagant destination wedding. Out of her element and surrounded by high-maintenance bridesmaids and a strict “no weapons” policy, Sam is determined to prove she can be there for her friend—even if emotional support isn’t exactly her specialty. But when a team of mercenaries crashes the party and takes the guests hostage, Sam is thrown into a fight unlike any mission before—one where she can’t risk blowing her cover or ruining the big day. As she takes on the bad guys in a high-stakes battle disguised as a fairy-tale affair, she realizes the real threat might be closer than she thinks. Now, it’s bridezilla vs. bazookas as Sam dodges bullets, brawls in heels, and tries to survive both the armed assailants and the wedding planner’s wrath. Some missions require the perfect cover. This one just requires the perfect dress.

Simon West (Expendables 2, Con Air) directs Bride Hard from a script by Cece Pleasants and Shaina Steinberg. The ensemble features a murderers’ row of comedic talent, including Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect trilogy, JoJo Rabbit), Anna Camp (Scream 7, Pitch Perfect trilogy), Emmy nominated Anna Chlumsky ( Inventing Anna, Veep), Academy Award winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Gigi Zumbado (Heart Eyes), Stephen Dorff (True Detective, The Righteous Gemstones) and Justin Hartley ( Tracker, This Is Us).

In the Bride Hard trailer, Sam (Rebel Wilson) tries to balance her life as a secret agent while organizing her best friend’s extravagant destination wedding. To Sam’s surprise, her work and personal lives clash unexpectedly, revealing her shadowy career and forcing her to bust out her mad skills to save the day. Before too many people die and the wedding gets ruined, Sam and the bride-to-be team up for an unforgettable preamble to exchange vows.