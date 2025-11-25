Dexter: Resurrection season 2 will start filming in April

For eight seasons and 96 episodes, from 2006 to 2013, the series Dexter ran on Showtime, telling the story of Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department who is also a vigilante serial killer. Clyde Phillips was showrunner on Dexter for the first four seasons, and in 2021 he and Showtime brought us the revival series Dexter: New Blood… which, for a time, also seemed to be the end of it all. But that’s not the case. Showtime has tasked Phillips with continue to build up the Dexter franchise, first with a season of the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin and then with the New Blood follow-up called Dexter: Resurrection , which premiered last July. (You can read our review HERE.) Showtime now has Phillips moving forward with Dexter: Resurrection season 2, and he revealed that filming is scheduled to begin in April.

Phillips had also been expecting to put together another season of Dexter: Original Sin, but Showtime decided to reverse their decision to renew the show and cancelled it.

During a recent appearance on The Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast, Phillips said (with thanks to Coming Soon for the heads-up) that the Dexter: Resurrection season 2 writers’ room opened on October 6th and that it will take around five months to write all of the scripts. Filming will then begin on Monday, April 13, 2026. Like the first season, the new season will be set and shot in New York City.

Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter Morgan in the original series and Dexter: New Blood, and also provided the in-character narration for Dexter: Original Sin, is back in the lead for Dexter: Resurrection. Hall is joined in the cast by fellow series regulars Jack Alcott and James Remar, with Alcott reprising his Dexter: New Blood role of Dexter’s son Harrison, and Remar returning as Dexter’s adoptive father Harry Morgan. We’ll probably be seeing the return of some of the new supporting characters that were introduced in the first season as well.

A Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios production, Dexter: Resurrection is being executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Marcos Siega is the producing director. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

After binge-watching my way through all of the existing seasons in the last year and a half, I have become a huge fan of Dexter. I wish Showtime had stuck with the plan to make more Dexter: Original Sin, but I’m very glad that Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is still on track.

Are you a Dexter fan, and are you looking forward to Dexter: Resurrection season 2?