Dexter: Resurrection officially renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

By
Posted 3 hours ago

Michael C. Hall is clearly having fun while announcing the return of everyone’s favorite fictional serial killer, Dexter Morgan! According to a new video posted to the Dexter Official channel, Dexter: Resurrection is returning for Season 2, courtesy of Showtime!

“We’ve been greenlit for another season,” Hall says in the clip. “There’s more to come. The writers’ room is assembling now. Details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues,” he added.

Dexter Resurrection takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest, thanks to his own son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). With Harrison in the wind, Dexter travels to New York in search of his lethal son. However, Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) is hot on the trail, as Dexter’s past comes back to haunt him. Before long, Dexter and Harrison realize the only way for them to move forward and temper the darkness growing within is to work together. Sadly, Angel Batista does not survive Dexter: Resurrection Season 1.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 stars Uma Thurman as Charley, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father, Harry Morgan, and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian will guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al, and Gareth, respectively.

What do you think about the trajectory of the Dexter series? Are you excited about Hall’s oddly relatable serial killer returning for another round of killer episodes? If you had the power, which characters would you bring back for more? I’m a big fan of Angel, and wish they hadn’t taken him off the field in Dexter: Resurrection Season 1.

How much longer do you think Dexter: Resurrection will last? Is there anyone you’d like to see as a guest star, or become a guest at Dexter’s table? Let us know in the comments section below. Additionally, please let us know which season of the Dexter franchise has been your favorite overall.

Source: Dexter Official
