Didi interviews with writer/director Sean Wang and stars Joan Chen and Izaac Wang

I love a great surprise. And this year, a handful of terrific films inspired and thrilled us. The latest flick to bring all the feels is the fantastic Didi . The movie tells the story of a young and rambunctious 13-year-old living in 2008. Izaac Wang, as the lad, is remarkable in a challenging performance that makes the film near perfect. Joan Chen also shines as a mother who has to carry a heavy burden. It’s an incredible feature directed by Sean Wang, and if you didn’t get to check it out during its initial release, I’d highly recommend it as it moves into an expanded release on Friday, August 16.

Recently, we sat down for interviews with the film’s writer/director, Sean Wang, as well as Joan Chen and Izaac Wang. After complimenting my backdrop, we immediately jumped into the conversation. Sean opened up about telling this personal story. And it also gave me the chance to praise Ms. Chen. She is fantastic here, and she discussed one particular moment that nearly had the audience in tears. All three involved did such lovely work. If you want something exceptional, I cannot recommend Didi highly enough. The performances are flawless, and undoubtedly one of the best summer films this year.

Didi has the following synopsis: In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can’t teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love his mom.

Izaac Wang and Joan Chen are joined in the cast by Shirley Chen, Raul Dial, Sunil Maurillo, Joziah Lagonoy, Joshua Hankerson, and Georgie August, among others.

Will you be catching Didi during its theatrical release? Watch our interviews in the video embedded above, then let us know by leaving a comment below.