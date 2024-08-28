Die Alone trailer: Carrie-Anne Moss and Frank Grillo take on zombie-like creatures in the new film from WolfCop director

Last year, we heard that WolfCop and Another WolfCop director Lowell Dean was heading into production on a post-apocalyptic film called Die Alone , with Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Carrie-Anne Moss (the Matrix franchise), and Douglas Smith (Don’t Worry Darling) in the lead roles. That movie is now ready to make its way out into the world, with Quiver Distribution planning to give it a theatrical, digital, and VOD release on October 18th – and today, a trailer for the film has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by Dean, Die Alone is “set in a future where society collapses following a catastrophic pandemic” and follows Ethan (Smith), a young man with amnesia, who bands together with Mae (Moss), a rugged survivalist. Under siege from the zombie-like monsters created by the outbreak, Ethan must use Mae’s survival skills to find his missing girlfriend, before a fateful encounter with Kai (Grillo) unravels a secret that lies just beyond his fractured memory . Here’s another synopsis: Lost in a world reclaimed by nature and overrun by mysterious creatures, a young man with amnesia teams up with an eccentric survivalist to find his missing girlfriend. Kimberly-Sue Murray (The Lizzie Borden Chronicles) is also in the cast.

Kevin DeWalt, Danielle Masters, and Benjamin DeWalt of Minds Eye Entertainment produced Die Alone while Archstone’s Scott Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan serve as executive producers.

In addition to the WolfCop movies, Dean has also directed the horror movie 13 Eerie and the sci-fi action movie SuperGrid. He contributed to the anthology film I Heart Regina and has also directed episodes of the shows Opie’s Home, Keeping Canada Alive, Dust Up, and Blood, Lies and Alibis. I’m not all that familiar with Dean’s work, but that’s fine because I was already sold on this project as soon as I saw that Frank Grillo was going to be in the cast. Mix Grillo in with “zombie-like monsters” and I have been looking forward to watching Die Alone ever since I first heard about it fifteen months ago.

What did you think of the Die Alone trailer? Will you be watching this movie in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and while you’re at it, if you do want to see the movie, let us know if you intend to catch it during its theatrical run or watch it on digital or VOD.