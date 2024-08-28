Die Alone trailer: Carrie-Anne Moss and Frank Grillo take on zombie-like creatures in the new film from WolfCop director

A trailer has been released for the horror thriller Die Alone, featuring Frank Grillo, Carrie-Anne Moss, and zombie-like creatures

By

Last year, we heard that WolfCop and Another WolfCop director Lowell Dean was heading into production on a post-apocalyptic film called Die Alone, with Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Carrie-Anne Moss (the Matrix franchise), and Douglas Smith (Don’t Worry Darling) in the lead roles. That movie is now ready to make its way out into the world, with Quiver Distribution planning to give it a theatrical, digital, and VOD release on October 18th – and today, a trailer for the film has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by Dean, Die Alone is “set in a future where society collapses following a catastrophic pandemic” and follows Ethan (Smith), a young man with amnesia, who bands together with Mae (Moss), a rugged survivalist. Under siege from the zombie-like monsters created by the outbreak, Ethan must use Mae’s survival skills to find his missing girlfriend, before a fateful encounter with Kai (Grillo) unravels a secret that lies just beyond his fractured memory. Here’s another synopsis: Lost in a world reclaimed by nature and overrun by mysterious creatures, a young man with amnesia teams up with an eccentric survivalist to find his missing girlfriend. Kimberly-Sue Murray (The Lizzie Borden Chronicles) is also in the cast.

Kevin DeWalt, Danielle Masters, and Benjamin DeWalt of Minds Eye Entertainment produced Die Alone while Archstone’s Scott Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan serve as executive producers.

In addition to the WolfCop movies, Dean has also directed the horror movie 13 Eerie and the sci-fi action movie SuperGrid. He contributed to the anthology film I Heart Regina and has also directed episodes of the shows Opie’s Home, Keeping Canada Alive, Dust Up, and Blood, Lies and Alibis. I’m not all that familiar with Dean’s work, but that’s fine because I was already sold on this project as soon as I saw that Frank Grillo was going to be in the cast. Mix Grillo in with “zombie-like monsters” and I have been looking forward to watching Die Alone ever since I first heard about it fifteen months ago.

What did you think of the Die Alone trailer? Will you be watching this movie in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and while you’re at it, if you do want to see the movie, let us know if you intend to catch it during its theatrical run or watch it on digital or VOD.

Die Alone

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A trailer has been released for the horror thriller Die Alone, featuring Frank Grillo, Carrie-Anne Moss, and zombie-like creatures
Die Alone trailer: Carrie-Anne Moss and Frank Grillo take on zombie-like creatures in the new film from WolfCop director
Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reaches theatres next week, and the first reactions are now online!
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice first reactions indicate this sequel was worth the wait
A teaser trailer has been unveiled for V/H/S/Beyond, the latest addition to the found footage franchise, coming to Shudder in October
V/H/S/Beyond teaser trailer offers a glimpse of the sci-fi addition to the found footage franchise
A new trailer has been released for the Halle Berry / Alexandre Aja horror film Never Let Go, coming to theatres in September
Never Let Go trailer: Halle Berry / Alexandre Aja horror film reaches theatres next month
View All

About the Author

15844 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Lowell Dean News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews

Slingshot Review

Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne really impress is this space-set thriller dealing with the mental fatigue of a years long mission.

Load more articles