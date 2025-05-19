Die, My Love: Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson movie acquired by Mubi for $24 million

Of all the movies playing at the Cannes Film Festival this year, one of the highest profile ones has to be the Lynne Ramsay-directed Die, My Love. Not only does it mark the gifted Ramsay’s return to directing after eight years, but it also marks Jennifer Lawrence’s first film in two years. Lawrence’s last movie, No Hard Feelings, was an underrated comedy, but in this one, the actress plays a much darker role, with the movie centring around a woman who plunges into psychosis after she gives birth. Robert Pattinson co-stars as her husband, and the film has already been drawing wild reviews out of Cannes for its controversial subject matter, with the movie even apparently containing a scene where a dog meets a rather grisly fate at the hands of its star.

With the movie already generating awards buzz for Lawrence’s performance, it’s been acquired by Mubi, the indie streamer making massive waves since they helped The Substance become a major awards player last year. Adding further enticement, Mubi gives its movies full theatrical releases instead of Netflix. With the $24 million price tag, one could assume Die, My Love caused a major bidding war, and this is easily the most Mubi has ever paid for a movie.

Given the star power, it may well pay off, with Ramsay’s movies, which include We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, typically tough but rewarding sits with a lot of staying power. Note that this is the third major film in the last year to tackle postpartum depression. Nightbitch earned star Amy Adams good reviews and a Golden Globe nomination, while A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You earned raves out of Sundance. However, Jennifer Lawrence’s presence and Ramsay’s hallucinatory take will likely make this a buzzy film when it comes out this fall.