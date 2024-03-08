A “hyper-real” AI-generated digital Chatbot of Marilyn Monroe lets you engage in conversations with the blonde bombshell

Cancel humanity, folks. You can all go home. The tech firm Soul Machines is resurrecting screen legend Marilyn Monroe as a “hyper-real” AI-generated digital Chatbot that lets you engage in conversations with the blonde bombshell in real-time. John Connor is seething somewhere, and Skynet is laughing at the thought of not lifting a finger to doom the human race through smart-learning technology. In addition to participating in conversations, the Marilyn Monroe avatar can answer questions “in Marilyn’s signature voice and style.” Look out, Alexa, the late star of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and The Seven Year Itch, is gunning for your job!

The company behind the Digital Marilyn interactive experience says the AI-generated icon “shares anecdotes and even delivers personalized greetings, creating an unforgettable experience for Marilyn fans.” Do you want Marilyn to sing “Happy Birthday” to you like she did for John F. Kennedy? You can make that happen with Digital Marilyn! According to Soul Machines, you can speak with Digital Marilyn “in real-time using advanced natural language processing, deep learning and GPT 3.5.”

Want to hear the scariest part? Digital Marilyn can read your emotions and respond to you accordingly using Soul Machine’s proprietary camera and microphone technology. “Every interaction is unique. Digital Marilyn analyzes your preferences and tailors her responses accordingly, fostering a genuine connection that resonates with you on an individual level,” a representative of Soul Machines said. Conversations with Digital Marilyn can last up to 20 minutes and cover many day-to-day examples of “weather talk” to more meaningful topics.

If you’re concerned about the conversations becoming stiff and predictable, don’t be. Soul Machine’s tech “enables her to engage in natural, fluid dialogue, adapting to your questions and interests in real-time… Mimicking the human nervous system, this technology allows Digital Marilyn to respond with realistic emotions and nuanced expressions, creating a deeply personal and memorable experience.”

“Marilyn Monroe remains a timeless icon, inspiring generations with her talent, charisma, and enduring legacy,” Dana Carpenter, EVP of entertainment at Authentic, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Soul Machines, whose cutting-edge technology is the perfect match to bring Marilyn to life in the AI age. While Marilyn Monroe can never be replaced or duplicated, Digital Marilyn opens exciting possibilities for multiple generations of fans to engage with her in a whole new way, fostering a deeper connection and appreciation for her enduring spirit and the mark she left on the world.”

All joking aside, what are we doing here, folks? Who’s next in the AI-generated Chatbot lineup? Elvis? Michael Jackson? John Lennon? David Bowie? Who would you want to talk to in a Chatbot-style conversation? Let us know in the comments section below.