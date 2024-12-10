Jim Wynorski creature feature DinoGator gets a January VOD release

Vision Films has announced that they’ll be giving the creature feature DinoGator , directed by legendary B-movie maker Jim Wynorski, a VOD on January 14th – and with that date just one month away, we’ve gotten our hands on the trailer for the film! You can check it out in the embed above.

DinoGator has the following synopsis: When a gigantic, mutated reptile gets loose in the swampy wilderness, the murky waters suddenly become an all-you-can-eat human buffet! Now the scientist that created the beast, a big-game hunter, and a group of tourists must stop it from devouring the entire comunity. With their numbers dwindling, and the hungry creature closing in, they’ll have to use their wits to avoid becoming its next meal.

The film stars Michael Madsen (Kill Bill), Grace West (Waiting for Dracula), Aaron Groben (Art of the Dead), Lauren Parkinson (Murderbot), Jesse Bernstein (The Rookie), Paul Logan (The Horde), Bryan Clark (Amityville Uprising), and newcomer Savannah Goldstein. It has a running time of 82 minutes, so it’s not asking to take up too much of your day.

When I first saw the title, I would have sworn that this was a movie Wynorski made a decade ago – but while it will certainly fit right in with his past creature features like CobraGator, Sharkansas Women’s Prison Massacre, Piranhaconda, Dinocroc vs. Supergator, and Komodo vs. Cobra, this one is brand new. Wynorski has over 100 directing credits to his name (although he used different names on several of his movies), stretching back to 1980s classics like Chopping Mall, Deathstalker II, and The Return of Swamp Thing. (Some of his ’90s credits include Sorority House Massacre II, Hard to Die, and Ghoulies IV.) His most recent directing credit was on the Full Moon release Murderbot. He has made a lot of really fun movies, and Chopping Mall is my favorite of the bunch.

Are you a fan of the works of Jim Wynorski and/or this type of creature feature, and will you be watching DinoGator when it reaches VOD next month? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.