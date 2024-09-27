Dirt: Malcolm McDowell, Heather Langenkamp, and more cast in psychological horror film

Director Cosmos Kiindarius made his feature directorial debut with the 2016 thriller Stand, which was about American brothers who head out into the Vietnam jungle and get trapped in a mine field that was left over from the war. Now he’s about to head into production on his second film, a psychological horror tale called Dirt , and he has gotten some genre icons to join the cast. Dirt will feature Malcolm McDowell of A Clockwork Orange (and the Rob Zombie Halloween movies), A Nightmare on Elm Street heroine Heather Langenkamp, and Courtney Gains from the Stephen King adaptation Children of the Corn. Also in the cast are James Paxton, who recently appeared in Twisters and happens to be the son of Bill Paxton, Emily Tosta (Mayans MC), and Owen Vaccaro (The House with a Clock in Its Walls). Filming is set to begin in New Mexico this November.

Dirt is said to be a “ chilling blend of romance, psychological horror, and addiction ” that will delve deep into “ the complexities of love and the dark corners of the human mind .” The story centers on Sammy (Paxton) and Marisol (Tosta), an ill-fated couple embarking on a road trip from Miami to Los Angeles in search of a fresh start. Their journey takes a sinister turn when they accidentally hit a mysterious desert creature, unleashing a powerful curse that intertwines their fates with themes of addiction and despair. As they confront their pasts and the horrors of their choices, the road ahead becomes perilously unpredictable.

Kiindarius, who is also producing the movie with Salomé Breziner, told Variety, “ Dirt is as layered thematically as the painted desert that it’s set in. It explores the universal experience of returning to love after pain and the haunting addiction to our own thoughts that can lead to self-destruction. “

Breziner added, “ This horror-tinged thriller blurs the boundaries of magical realism and deeply felt visceral emotions. We’re excited to take audiences on this dark and thrilling journey. “

Does Dirt sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.