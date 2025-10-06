Discretion: Paramount+ acquires A24’s legal thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning

The new leadership at Paramount+ is working overtime to secure some sweet entertainment for subscribers. Today, the platform announced its acquisition of A24‘s Discretion, a legal thriller starring Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, Paddington, Babygirl) and Elle Fanning (Predator: Badlands, The Great, A Complete Unknown). In addition to starring in the series, Kidman and Fanning also serve as executive producers.

According to Deadline, Paramount+ won the rights to host Discretion after a heated bidding war. The series is the first significant pickup for Paramount streaming boss Cindy Holland, the former Netflix executive who joined the company after the Skydance merger.

Discretion is based on a short story by best-selling author Chandler Baker, who will also write the adaptation. The logline reads, “A summer associate, Lenny (Fanning), at a prestigious Dallas law firm uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner, Sharon (Kidman) — upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: Who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?” The eight-episode season is set to begin production next year.”

Discretion is yet another project for Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning to combine their Wonder Twin powers, following their collaboration on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Here’s a description for Margo’s Got Money Troubles from Amazon:

As the child of a Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, Margo Millet’s always known she’d have to make it on her own. So she enrolls at her local junior college, even though she can’t imagine how she’ll ever make a living. She’s still figuring things out and never planned to have an affair with her English professor—and while the affair is brief, it isn’t brief enough to keep her from getting pregnant. Despite everyone’s advice, she decides to keep the baby, mostly out of naiveté and a yearning for something bigger.

Now, at twenty, Margo is alone with an infant, unemployed, and on the verge of eviction. She needs a cash infusion—fast. When her estranged father, Jinx, shows up on her doorstep and asks to move in with her, she agrees in exchange for help with childcare. Then Margo begins to form a plan: she’ll start an OnlyFans as an experiment, and soon finds herself adapting some of Jinx’s advice from the world of wrestling. Like how to craft a compelling character and make your audience fall in love with you. Before she knows it, she’s turned it into a runaway success. Could this be the answer to all of Margo’s problems, or does internet fame come with too high a price?

Filming for Discretion starts next year.