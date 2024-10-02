Doc of Chucky: epic documentary unveils a poster, starts streaming on Shudder in November

Thommy Hutson has had a hand in the making of multiple documentaries about popular horror films: the 90 minute documentaries His Name Was Jason: 30 Years of Friday the 13th and Scream: The Inside Story, the 2 hour documentary More Brains! A Return to the Living Dead and its shorter companion pieces They Won’t Stay Dead: A Look at the Return of the Living Dead Part II and Love Beyond the Grave: A Look at the Return of the Living Dead III. He was a producer on the 4 hour documentary Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy and the 6 and a half+ hour documentary Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th. Now he has turned his attention to the Child’s Play / Chucky franchise, resulting in the 295 minute (that’s 4 hours and 55 minutes) documentary Doc of Chucky ! Doc of Chucky will be released through the Shudder streaming service on November 1st, and a poster for the film has now made its way online. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Hutson, the documentary has the following synopsis: The ultimate account of the Child’s Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, and more, experience the making-of story that proves you can’t keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

It features interviews with Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, John Waters, Fiona Dourif, Perrey Reeves, Gerrit Graham, David Kirschner, and more.

The original Child’s Play was released in 1988 and has spawned a franchise that includes six sequels – Child’s Play 2 (1990), Child’s Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), Cult of Chucky (2017) – a 2019 remake, and three seasons of a TV series that ran on USA Network, Syfy, and the Peacock streaming service. The Chucky TV show was recently cancelled, but the cast is holding on to hope that it will find a new home for season 4. A new feature sequel is also in the works.

