Don’t Look Inside: Rachel Nichols, Britt Robertson, and more sign on for psychological horror film

Twelve years ago, visual effects artist Mike Lé Han put together a two-minute long pitch trailer called Hellraiser: Origins in hopes of getting a chance to direct a film in the Hellraiser franchise. His Hellraiser movie never happened, but Deadline reports that Lé Han is finally getting the chance to direct a psychological horror film of his own with Don’t Look Inside … and he has assembled a strong cast for it. Rachel Nichols (P2, The Amityville Horror, Star Trek), Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland, Scream 4, Under the Dome), Missi Pyle (Ma, Gone Girl, Captain Fantastic), Nelson Lee (Mulan, Civil War, Stargirl) and Bruce Davison (Insidious: The Last Key, Willard, La La Land) have all signed on to star in the film, which is expected to head into production in Minnesota sometime this fall.

Plot and character details are being kept under wraps, but Don’t Look Inside is described as an “ emotionally charged narrative with chilling, franchise-ready mythology, ” in the vein of Talk to Me and Smile. It’s so franchise-ready, a sequel has already been outlined.

Lé Han provided the following statement: “ This cast is extraordinary. Their emotional range and commitment to the story gives this film the gravity and intensity it demands. We couldn’t imagine making this film with anyone else. “

Coming our way from Chaos Theory Pictures, Don’t Look Inside is being produced by Todd Slater through his Convoke Media banner, Brandon Franco of Three Olives Productions, and Lé Han.

Well, the description doesn’t give us much to go on, so it will be interesting to learn more about the story being told in this movie and the mythology that the filmmakers feel will make a strong foundation for a franchise. While we wait to hear that information, I’m also sold on giving the movie a chance simply due to the cast Lé Han has been able to put together.

Lé Han has directed some short films and episodes of TV shows, including Crimes That Shook Britain, but most of his credits have come as a visual effects artist, working on the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Winchesters, Ghosted, Blue Beetle, and Borderline, among others.

Does Don’t Look Inside seem like an interesting project to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.