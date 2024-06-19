The Inheritance trailer: Alejandro Brugués horror film reaches theatres and VOD in July

The Inheritance , the latest horror film from director Alejandro Brugués – whose previous credits include Juan of the Dead, Into the Dark: Pooka Lives!, segments of the anthologies ABCs of Death 2, Nightmare Cinema, and Satanic Hispanics, and episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and 50 States of Fright, is set to receive a VOD and limited theatrical release on July 12th, and with that date right around the corner a trailer has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by Chris LaMont and Joe Russo (no, he’s not the Joe Russo who co-directed Avengers: Endgame), The Inheritance has the following synopsis: On the eve of his 75th birthday, billionaire Charles Abernathy invites his estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone or something is going to kill him. He puts each of their inheritances on the line, to ensure they’ll help keep him alive.

The film stars Bob Gunton (The Shawshank Redemption), Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Briana Middleton (The Tender Bar), Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes), Rachel Nichols (P2), David Walton (About a Boy), Reese Alexander (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Chris Wood (A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery).

The Inheritance was produced by Paul Schiff, with Dan Clarke executive producing and John Jesensky serving as associate producer. Vivian Lin was the executive in charge of production, while Jonathan DuBois was the line producer.

What did you think of the trailer for The Inheritance? Does this look like a movie you would like to check out – on the big screen or in the comfort of your own home – next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The movie seems interesting enough to me and I’m a fan of several of the cast members, so I will definitely be watching The Inheritance at some point. Just six days after The Inheritance is released, I will also be watching the first block of episodes that make up Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season, so Peyton List will be on my TV screen quite a bit next month.