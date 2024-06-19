The Inheritance trailer: Alejandro Brugués horror film reaches theatres and VOD in July

A trailer has been released for Alejandro Brugués’ The Inheritance, starring Bob Gunton, Peyton List, and Rachel Nichols

By

The Inheritance, the latest horror film from director Alejandro Brugués – whose previous credits include Juan of the Dead, Into the Dark: Pooka Lives!, segments of the anthologies ABCs of Death 2, Nightmare Cinema, and Satanic Hispanics, and episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and 50 States of Fright, is set to receive a VOD and limited theatrical release on July 12th, and with that date right around the corner a trailer has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by Chris LaMont and Joe Russo (no, he’s not the Joe Russo who co-directed Avengers: Endgame), The Inheritance has the following synopsis: On the eve of his 75th birthday, billionaire Charles Abernathy invites his estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone or something is going to kill him. He puts each of their inheritances on the line, to ensure they’ll help keep him alive.

The film stars Bob Gunton (The Shawshank Redemption), Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Briana Middleton (The Tender Bar), Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes), Rachel Nichols (P2), David Walton (About a Boy), Reese Alexander (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Chris Wood (A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery).

The Inheritance was produced by Paul Schiff, with Dan Clarke executive producing and John Jesensky serving as associate producer. Vivian Lin was the executive in charge of production, while Jonathan DuBois was the line producer.

What did you think of the trailer for The Inheritance? Does this look like a movie you would like to check out – on the big screen or in the comfort of your own home – next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The movie seems interesting enough to me and I’m a fan of several of the cast members, so I will definitely be watching The Inheritance at some point. Just six days after The Inheritance is released, I will also be watching the first block of episodes that make up Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season, so Peyton List will be on my TV screen quite a bit next month.

The Inheritance

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A trailer has been released for Alejandro Brugués' The Inheritance, starring Bob Gunton, Peyton List, and Rachel Nichols
The Inheritance trailer: Alejandro Brugués horror film reaches theatres and VOD in July
Coraline director Henry Selick is planning to make a stop-motion adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane
The Ocean at the End of the Lane: Henry Selick planning new stop-motion Neil Gaiman adaptation
We still don't know if there's going to be a Chucky season 4, but Chucky season 3 is coming to Blu-ray in August
Chucky season 3 gets an August Blu-ray release
Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians) and Riley Dandy (Christmas Bloody Christmas) star in director Cassie Keet's Abigail Before Beatrice
Abigail Before Beatrice: Olivia Taylor Dudley, Riley Dandy star in Cassie Keet cult thriller
View All

About the Author

15388 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Inheritance News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles