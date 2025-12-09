Doomtown coming from Divide/Conquer, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, and the writer of Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Divide/Conquer, the production company run by Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, has been behind such films as The Wind, Black Christmas (2019), Cam, The Voyeurs, Vengeance, Freaky, M3GAN, M3GAN 2.0, Totally Killer, Heart Eyes, and Black Phone 2, among others – and several of those projects involved them working alongside Blumhouse Productions, which recently merged with James Wan’s company Atomic Monster. Now, Deadline reports that Divide/Conquer has signed a first-look deal with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. As Deadline notes, “ Divide/Conquer has a long history with Blumhouse, whose Founder & CEO Jason Blum served as the principals’ mentor at the Sundance Creative Producing Lab over a decade ago. The pact reflects the companies’ shared commitment to building the next wave of genre storytellers and will include a range of feature development, from high-concept, cost-efficient films spearheaded by Divide/Conquer to producing services on mutually selected Blumhouse-Atomic Monster projects. ” The first project to come out of this deal is a survival horror film called Doomtown .

Impressive Script

Details on Doomtown are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the screenplay was written by Chris Thomas Devlin, who previously wrote Cobweb for Lionsgate and 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Legendary.

Deadline’s sources told them James Wan “flipped for” the script to such a degree that he may even be considering directing the film himself, but sources close to Wan have denied that. Whether he ends up directing it or not, he will be producing it with Hendricks and Gilreath. Michael Clear, Ingrid Bisu, and Judson Scott will serve as executive producers. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing production for Atomic Monster.

Divide/Conquer and Blumhouse are also currently collaborating on Curry Barker’s Anything But Ghosts.

Producer Statements

Blum says that Hendricks and Gilreath are “ exceptional creative partners who bring discipline and a deep understanding of genre. This deal strengthens our ability to develop fresh voices and build long-term relationships with filmmakers earlier in their careers. As we continue expanding across subgenres, this partnership gives us a focused vertical designed to champion bold ideas; work that has always been core to both of our companies. ” Hendricks and Gilreath added, “ When Sundance introduced us to Jason in 2014 as our mentor, we could never have imagined the long and fruitful partnership that would follow. Entering into this new chapter feels like a natural evolution of that early relationship. We’re thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Blumhouse and to work more closely with the incredible team at Atomic Monster as we expand our combined slate. Together, we’ll be able to pursue even more ambitious genre stories while continuing to grow Divide/Conquer as a home for the next generation of original voices. “

Michael Clear, the President of Atomic Monster, had this to say: “ Adam and Greg are terrific collaborators, and we’re lucky to be in the trenches with them. Chris Thomas Devlin delivered a script that’s smart, eerie, and full of ideas, and Doomtown is a strong start to this new chapter with Divide/Conquer. “

Are you looking forward to learning more about Doomtown? Share your thoughts on this Divide/Conquer and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster team-up by leaving a comment below.