Dracula Land: Romania developing a massive Dracula theme park

Romania plans to build its own Dracula-themed park. The €1 billion entertainment mega-project, located just outside Bucharest, sounds incredibly ambitious. Dracula Land will feature six richly detailed lands, over forty attractions, ambitious storytelling, and state-of-the-art technology. Not only that, but there are plans for hotels, restaurants, a luxury fashion outlet, a massive arena, a water park with one of the largest wave pools in Europe, a racing track, and a technology hub with over 1,000 workstations for startups in gaming, AI, and creative digital industries. Did I mention it’s ambitious?

“ Dracula Land brings together everything I’ve learned in real estate: discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to keep complex teams with very different specializations together, ” said founder Dragoș Dobrescu. “ But more importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built. For me, Dracula Land is a national project—a symbol that Romania can and must build landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate projects. “

The Six Themed Lands of Dracula Land

Guests are welcomed into the park in the Moonlight District, which offers a vibrant main street, adorned with ornate, colourful buildings inspired by Bucharest’s architecture. There will be various attractions and music.

Next up is The Family Kingdom, which will showcase a diverse range of vampire and supernatural creatures from cultures across the globe, designed to provide an engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

Then there’s Transylvania, which offers an immersive experience that brings the legendary land of Dracula to life. Featuring the breathtaking Carpathian Mountains, a traditional village, and a mysterious forest, this attraction blends rich cultural heritage with thrilling entertainment.

The centerpiece of Dracula Land will be Dracula’s Castle. Guests can explore the castle’s vast grounds, which will feature a maze, ancient ruins, a lake, and a bat-themed coaster.

There’s also London Town, which will offer immersive experiences, such as obstacle courses and training to become a vampire hunter. There will also be uniquely themed stores filled with exclusive Dracula Land merchandise.

Lastly, we’ve got the Port of New Orleans. Guests can explore festive attractions, dine on a riverboat, and venture into the enchanting bayou, all while taking in the French-inspired architecture and the lively energy of Mardi Gras. There will also be a coaster race with howling werewolves.

Dracula Land will also have a “metaverse” with its own cryptocurrency, called DraculaCoin.

The various videos on the Dracula Land site all appear to be AI-generated. They give everything a bit of a creepy vibe, as they are full of common AI mistakes, such as terrifying humans and gibberish signs. Makes it a little challenging to see the true vision for the project. I do love the Teeefhone booth.

When Will Dracula Land Open?

The theme park’s road map seems equally ambitious. Phase One apparently got underway in 2024, with “master planning” and “early creative development.” Phase Two, which spans 2025-2026, is when physical construction will occur, along with the beta launch of the digital platform. Phase Three is the launch period, spanning 2026-2027, marked by the grand opening, media expansion, and franchise development. So…if all goes as planned, the park could see its first visitors as early as next year.