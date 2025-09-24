Horror Movie News

Driller Killer 2 to star Eric Roberts, Beverly Randolph… and Denzel Washington?

A sequel to the 1979 film The Driller Killer is in the works, and Driller Killer 2 might feature old footage of Denzel WashingtonA sequel to the 1979 film The Driller Killer is in the works, and Driller Killer 2 might feature old footage of Denzel Washington

DRagonSTUDIOS, a company that owns the trademarks to The Return of the Living Dead and ROTLD Universe, has been hard at work this year on a movie project called Trash’s Revenge, which is described as being part of the “Return of the Living Dead Universe” – and now, DRagonSTUDIOS has revealed that they’re planning to follow Trash’s Revenge with a sequel to the 1979 cult classic The Driller Killer! Trash’s Revenge cast members Eric Roberts and Beverly Randolph have already signed on to appear in Driller Killer 2… and it’s also said that Denzel Washington will somehow appear in the movie, thanks to some footage that was shot long ago! The filmmakers say this was Washington “in one of his earliest on-screen roles, restored and revealed for the first time in Driller Killer 2.” Washington started acting in the late ’70s, so this footage could be from around the time the original The Driller Killer was being made.

Directed by Abel Ferrara from a screenplay by Nicholas St. John, The Driller Killer told the following story: An artist is driven to insanity while struggling to pay his bills, work on his paintings and look after his female roommates. He takes to the New York streets at night and kills homeless people at random with his drill. Ferrara also stars in the movie alongside Carolyn Marz, Baybi Day, Harry Schultz, and Alan Wynroth. Driller Killer 2 plot details are being kept under wraps, but the plan is for this terrifying new chapter to expand the legacy in what is now known as the Driller Killer Universe.

The sequel will feature music by Kid Creole and the Coconuts.

Trash’s Revenge is written and directed by Richard Driscoll, so it’s likely that Driscoll is also writing and directing Driller Killer 2. Like the filmmaker’s addition to the “Return of the Living Dead Universe,” Driller Killer 2 will be running a fundraising campaign on CineBacker. The page is already set up at THIS LINK, but it’s not open for contributions yet.

What do you think of the makers of Trash’s Revenge moving ahead with Driller Killer 2 and mixing old Denzel Washington footage into the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Driller Killer 2

Source: CineBacker
