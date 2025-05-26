Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson dies

Phil Robertson, one of the stars of A&E reality series Duck Dynasty, has passed away at the age of 78. While no exact cause of death was given, it was known that Robertson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s last year and was going through a blood disease.

The news was shared on Facebook, with a post signed by “The Robertson Family” reading, in part: “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord…Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again…We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

Duck Dynasty was one of many smash reality series for A&E, although Phil Robertson gave the network its share of problems. In the most controversial example, Robertson was asked by GQ in 2014 what he considered to be “sinful”, resulting in a colorful response — mostly tied to his religious beliefs — that found him being suspended from his own series. After much public outcry and support, A&E reversed their decision and the show would air for another three years.