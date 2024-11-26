The Farrelly brothers are down to do another Dumb and Dumber sequel

It’s been ten years since the release of Dumb and Dumber To, but the Farrelly brothers are down to do another sequel.

Twenty years after the release of Dumb and Dumber, the Farrelly brothers reunited with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels for Dumb and Dumber To. Although the sequel received negative reviews, it did gross $169.8 million. It’s now the 30th anniversary of Dumb and Dumber, and the Farrelly brothers told Variety that they’re down to do another sequel if they can get the gang back together.

“ I still take notes whenever I hear something that I think would be a good ‘Dumb and Dumber’ joke, ” Peter said. “ I keep a list because I could easily see us doing another ‘Dumb and Dumber’ someday. ”

Bobby added, “ We did it on the 20th anniversary, and right now we’re at the 30th anniversary. So in 10 years… Those guys are so much fun to work with. If we’re all still kicking around, I’d love to do that. ” In a post-credit scene, Dumb and Dumber To teased that Dumb and Dumber For would be coming to theaters in 2034. Just imagine that.

The Farrelly brothers have reunited for Dear Santa, a Christmas comedy about a young boy who sends a letter to Santa Claus but misspells the name and addresses his annual note to Satan instead. The letter catches the attention of Satan (Jack Black), who comes to Earth to bring a little demonic cheer to the holiday season. Bobby Farrelly directed the film, with Peter Farrelly and Ricky Blitt penning the script.

Bobby Farrelly said Jack Black was always the first choice to play Satan/Santa. “ Jack is just that guy that with his arching eyebrows and his faces and all that, there’s a little bit of mischievous to him at all times, but he’s eminently likable, and that’s just Jack, ” Bobby explained. “ We never wanted to make it a horror movie or something like that. We wanted it to be comical. So it was a delicate ball of playing this iconic character but doing it in a way that the audience can have some fun with it. And Jack was the perfect guy. ” Dear Santa is now streaming on Paramount+.

Would you like to see another Dumb and Dumber sequel?