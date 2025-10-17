Dust Bunny: Mads Mikkelsen takes down a lot of enemies in clip from Bryan Fuller monster movie

Two years ago, Hannibal TV series creator Bryan Fuller went into production on the family-oriented horror project Dust Bunny , which marks his feature directorial debut. Now, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions are gearing up to send Dust Bunny out into theatres on December 5th – and to help build the hype, IGN has shared a clip from the movie that shows the character played by Hannibal himself Mads Mikkelsen taking down a whole lot of enemies. The fact that he’s wearing a yellow outfit with black stripes on it while doing so had me thinking of Bruce Lee in Game of Death and Uma Thurman in Kill Bill. Given the content of the scene, that’s probably exactly what Fuller wanted. You can watch the clip at the bottom of this article.

Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver (Alien) have lead roles in Dust Bunny, which is described as being “fantastical and wickedly inventive,” as well as “a throwback to the family horror films of the ’80s.” The story involves a 10-year-old girl who joins forces with her hit man neighbor to confront each other’s monsters . Here’s the synopsis: Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He’s a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he’ll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real.

Mikkelsen and Weaver are joined in the cast by David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil) and Sophie Sloan (Chemistry of Death). Weaver told New York Social Diary that her character is “not so nice,” despite having “really beautiful costumes.”

Fuller produced the film with Entertainment One and Thunder Road‘s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray got the chance to watch Dust Bunny at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) a while back and gave it a 6/10 review, saying the movie is “a lot of fun. Mikkelsen and Sloan’s chemistry, combined with Fuller’s eccentric vision, makes it feel refreshingly original.”

Are you looking forward to Dust Bunny? Check out this clip of Mads Mikkelsen in action, then let us know by leaving a comment below.