Horror Movie News

Bryan Fuller’s monster movie Dust Bunny has been given a digital release

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller's feature directorial debut Dust Bunny, starring Mads Mikkelsen, has been given a digital releaseHannibal creator Bryan Fuller's feature directorial debut Dust Bunny, starring Mads Mikkelsen, has been given a digital release

Two years ago, Hannibal TV series creator Bryan Fuller went into production on the family-oriented horror project Dust Bunny, which marks his feature directorial debut. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions teamed up to send Dust Bunny out into theatres last month, and now the movie has been given a digital release! It can be found on Amazon, where it’s available to purchase for $14.99 or to rent for $9.99.

Cast and Synopsis

The story of Dust Bunny involves a 10-year-old girl who joins forces with her hit man neighbor to confront each other’s monsters. Here’s the synopsis: Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He’s a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he’ll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real. The film stars Hannibal himself Mads Mikkelsen, along with Sigourney Weaver (Alien), David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil) and Sophie Sloan (Chemistry of Death). Weaver told New York Social Diary that her character is “not so nice,” despite having “really beautiful costumes.”

Fuller produced the film with Entertainment One and Thunder Road‘s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. 

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray got the chance to watch Dust Bunny at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) a while back and gave it a 6/10 review, saying the movie is “a lot of fun. Mikkelsen and Sloan’s chemistry, combined with Fuller’s eccentric vision, makes it feel refreshingly original.”

R Rating

Dust Bunny is rated R for some violence, a rating that came as a surprise to Fuller and Mikkelsen. Fuller thought they were making a movie for the whole family, and he hoped it would be a gateway genre experience for kids… but the unexpected R rating put a damper on those hopes. Still, he said, “I hope it’s a lot of kids’ first R-rated movie that they get to see and experience.

Will you be watching the digital release of Dust Bunny? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,723 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Dust Bunny News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2025!

Posted 2 weeks ago
2025 was a solid year for horror, but what were the best movies? Here's our list of the best horror movies of the year!

JoBlo Originals

The 5 Worst Horror Movies of 2025

Posted 2 weeks ago
Despite 2025 being a generally good year for horror, there were also some notable disappointments among the releases.