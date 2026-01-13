Bryan Fuller’s monster movie Dust Bunny has been given a digital release

Two years ago, Hannibal TV series creator Bryan Fuller went into production on the family-oriented horror project Dust Bunny , which marks his feature directorial debut. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions teamed up to send Dust Bunny out into theatres last month, and now the movie has been given a digital release! It can be found on Amazon, where it’s available to purchase for $14.99 or to rent for $9.99.

Cast and Synopsis

The story of Dust Bunny involves a 10-year-old girl who joins forces with her hit man neighbor to confront each other’s monsters . Here’s the synopsis: Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He’s a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he’ll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real. The film stars Hannibal himself Mads Mikkelsen, along with Sigourney Weaver (Alien), David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil) and Sophie Sloan (Chemistry of Death). Weaver told New York Social Diary that her character is “not so nice,” despite having “really beautiful costumes.”

Fuller produced the film with Entertainment One and Thunder Road‘s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray got the chance to watch Dust Bunny at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) a while back and gave it a 6/10 review, saying the movie is “a lot of fun. Mikkelsen and Sloan’s chemistry, combined with Fuller’s eccentric vision, makes it feel refreshingly original.”

R Rating

Dust Bunny is rated R for some violence, a rating that came as a surprise to Fuller and Mikkelsen. Fuller thought they were making a movie for the whole family, and he hoped it would be a gateway genre experience for kids… but the unexpected R rating put a damper on those hopes. Still, he said, “ I hope it’s a lot of kids’ first R-rated movie that they get to see and experience. “

Will you be watching the digital release of Dust Bunny? Let us know by leaving a comment below.