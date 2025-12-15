Interviews

We Spoke To Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller About Dust Bunny’s Surprise R-Rating

By
Posted 19 hours ago
Writer/director Bryan Fuller set out to make a gateway horror family film with Dust Bunny, but the MPA gave it an R ratingWriter/director Bryan Fuller set out to make a gateway horror family film with Dust Bunny, but the MPA gave it an R rating

Whether it was Little Monsters, Gremlins, or even The NeverEnding Story, kids’ movies used to have a certain darkness to them. They allowed both kids and adults to get something out of them, thus widening their appeal. But I was shocked to see that the fantastical and very kid-centered, Dust Bunny, had actually received an R Rating. Having seen the film, it feels closer to the tone of Pushing Daisies, only from a child’s perspective. Sure, there are some scarier moments, but even the violence is shot around in a creative way. I’ve seen more brutal deaths in a PG-13 Marvel movie. Hopefully parents can overcome the rating and will still let their kids see it (you can check out Bumbray’s review HERE).

I spoke with writer/director Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen about the film and they were as shocked as I was to learn that it had earned an R Rating. It sounds like there was one shot in particular that pushed the movie over the edge, which is really too bad. It will certainly limit the audience, and it could have served as a gateway horror to young kids. Mads also gets into what it was like to play someone with a bit more of a heroic edge than the many villains he’s played over the years. He’s infinitely charming and it really comes across in the interview, which you can check out above.

Dust Bunny plot:

Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He’s a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he’ll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real.

Dust Bunny

Dust Bunny is Now Playing In Theaters.

Related
Bryan Fuller was stunned that his monster movie Dust Bunny got an R rating

Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Tyler Nichols
Critic
552 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Se7en, Halloween, Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Back To The read more Future, Battle Royale, Jaws, The Social Network, Friday the 13th, American Movie, anything Tarantino, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Evil Dead, The Batman, The Shining, No Country For Old Men, T2, Boyhood, Ed Wood, Jurassic Park, Wild at Heart

Likes: Horror, Movies, Writing, Guitar, the MCU, "So Bad They're Good" Movies, read more Video Games, Spider-man, Whiskey, Professional Wrestling, Hockey, Football, Star Wars, world domination, Jeopardy, Silence

Latest Dust Bunny News

See More

Latest Horror News

Arrow in the Head has compiled a 2025 Horror Preview. Coming soon: Final Destination 6, The Monkey, I Know What You Did Last Summer, & moreArrow in the Head has compiled a 2025 Horror Preview. Coming soon: Final Destination 6, The Monkey, I Know What You Did Last Summer, & more

Horror Movie News

Saw Movies Ranked: From Worst to Best

Posted 15 hours ago
With Blumhouse taking control of Saw, let's take a look back and see how the first ten movies in the franchise stack up against each other.
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Street Fighter (2026)
  4. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Greenland: Migration
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News