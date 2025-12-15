We Spoke To Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller About Dust Bunny’s Surprise R-Rating

Whether it was Little Monsters, Gremlins, or even The NeverEnding Story, kids’ movies used to have a certain darkness to them. They allowed both kids and adults to get something out of them, thus widening their appeal. But I was shocked to see that the fantastical and very kid-centered, Dust Bunny, had actually received an R Rating. Having seen the film, it feels closer to the tone of Pushing Daisies, only from a child’s perspective. Sure, there are some scarier moments, but even the violence is shot around in a creative way. I’ve seen more brutal deaths in a PG-13 Marvel movie. Hopefully parents can overcome the rating and will still let their kids see it (you can check out Bumbray’s review HERE).

I spoke with writer/director Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen about the film and they were as shocked as I was to learn that it had earned an R Rating. It sounds like there was one shot in particular that pushed the movie over the edge, which is really too bad. It will certainly limit the audience, and it could have served as a gateway horror to young kids. Mads also gets into what it was like to play someone with a bit more of a heroic edge than the many villains he’s played over the years. He’s infinitely charming and it really comes across in the interview, which you can check out above.

Dust Bunny plot:

Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He’s a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he’ll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real.

Dust Bunny is Now Playing In Theaters.

