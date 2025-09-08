Dust Bunny trailer: Bryan Fuller reunites with Mads Mikkelsen for monster movie

Two years ago, Hannibal TV series creator Bryan Fuller went into production on the family-oriented horror project Dust Bunny , which marks his feature directorial debut. Now, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions are gearing up to send Dust Bunny out into theatres on December 5th – and with that date just a few months away, a trailer for the film has dropped online! You can watch it in the embed above.

Hannibal himself Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver (Alien) have lead roles in the film, which is described as being “fantastical and wickedly inventive,” as well as “a throwback to the family horror films of the ’80s.” The story involves a 10-year-old girl who joins forces with her hit man neighbor to confront each other’s monsters . Here’s the synopsis: Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He’s a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he’ll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real.

Mikkelsen and Weaver are joined in the cast by David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil) and Sophie Sloan (Chemistry of Death). Weaver told New York Social Diary that her character is “not so nice,” despite having “really beautiful costumes.”

Fuller produced the film with Entertainment One and Thunder Road‘s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. The release of the trailer comes just in time for the film’s world premiere, as Dust Bunny will be screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (also known as TIFF) tonight. More screenings will take place tomorrow and Friday, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray will be watching the movie at the festival, so we can expect to see a review from him very soon.

What did you think of the Dust Bunny trailer? Does this look like a movie you’d like to check out on the big screen in December? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I was sold on this project two years ago, as soon as I read the “a throwback to the family horror films of the ’80s” description.