Michelle Williams is looking for the big O in the trailer for the new series Dying for Sex

The new FX show has Williams and Jenny Slate looking for men to satisfy her needs as she faces her mortality.

A trailer for a new dramedy from FX has just premiered. Michelle Williams deals with her difficult journey to fight cancer by enlisting her friend, played by Jenny Slate, to find her a man. A man who can give her something she’s never experienced — an orgasm. The hunt for the right man ensues as Williams and Slate hit online dating, trying out a variety of guys from different sexually active age ranges and love-making styles.

FX’s Dying for Sex is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer. After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass) and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), who stays by her side until the very end. Also joining the cast are Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy and Sissy Spacek.

FX’s Dying for Sex is written and co-created by Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether, who also serve as executive producers along with Katherine Pope, Kathy Ciric, Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart, Michelle Williams, Nikki Boyer, Shannon Murphy and Leslye Headland. Dying for Sex is produced by 20th Television.

While the themes are sure to get heavy in this show, Willams is also eager for something more positive with a sequel to The Greatest Showman, in which she starred with Hugh Jackman. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Michelle Williams said, “Those songs come on the radio and I’m singing them. I hear it in the grocery store and I want to dance to it.” Of course, Williams is referring to tracks like “The Greatest Show” and the Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated “This Is Me”. Adding to this, Williams called for a sequel, saying, “The Greatest Showman sequel, part two, come on!…That movie makes you feel good. People love it. Kids love it. Grown-ups love it. I love it. More please.”

