Elisabeth Moss still wants to make The Invisible Man 2

Writer/director Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man (watch it HERE) reached theatres just two weeks before the pandemic shut down the world back in March of 2020, and yet the movie still managed to make over $144 million at the global box office, on a budget of just $7 million. So it’s no surprise to hear that we might get a sequel someday – the only surprise was that it took four years for Moss to confirm that a sequel in development, which she did during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Another year has passed since that confirmation, while Whannell has said that he’s not interested in making a sequel, Moss has let it be known that she still wants to make The Invisible Man 2.

Whannell’s take on The Invisible Man followed a modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) slowly begins to rebuild her life after the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But before long, she begins to question whether or not he is truly gone.

When Screen Rant asked if she had an update on The Invisible Man 2, she said, “ I wish I did. ” She went on to say that the long delay is a good thing, as it shows that everyone involved wants to make sure they do the sequel right rather than rushing into it. “ We could have easily just churned out a sequel and thrown it up on streaming and called it a day, and I think some people would’ve made money off of that. I am so grateful to Universal and Blumhouse for not doing that and for having a standard that’s unusual in these circumstances and really wanting it to be worth doing. So it’s an unusual thing, but that doesn’t usually happen. But I feel like it’s important. We love that movie so much. The people who made it – we’re so proud of it. We really want to make sure [that] if we do a sequel, it’s worthy and it’s going to have to be as good if not better. So that’s been kind of what’s slowed us down. But I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think if we’re going to do it, it’s got to be right. But we still want to do it. We’re still working on it. We just have to get the right script together. “

I really enjoyed the old Invisible Man franchise, so I’m totally on board for more Invisible movies. Would you like to see The Invisible Man 2 get made – and if so, what would you like to see happen in the follow-up? Let us know by leaving a comment below.