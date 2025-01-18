Leigh Whannell isn’t interested in The Invisible Man 2: “Let’s just leave it closed”

The Invisible Man 2 has been spoken about since the success of the first movie, but writer/director Leigh Whannell isn’t into it.

By
The Invisible Man 2, Leigh Whannell

Before Wolf Man, Leigh Whannell directed The Invisible Man. The horror thriller was a critical and commercial success, grossing $144.5 million on a budget of $7 million and earning rave reviews. That typically spells sequel in any language, but The Invisible Man 2 has yet to materialize. While speaking with THR, Whannell explained why he doesn’t want to develop another Invisible Man movie.

I can’t imagine gluing more story onto that. Sequels are mostly driven by the economics of Hollywood. ‘We scored, we did well, and let’s do it again. Let’s get them back there.’ And I’ve been a front-row viewer of that,” Whannell said. “I have also written two movies [Saw and Insidious] that have turned into long-running franchises with varying degrees of artistic success. I’m not going to pretend that every movie in the Saw franchise is … That film has become its own beast, and I sit outside of it now.

Whannell continued, “I was so happy with Invisible Man’s ending that I just don’t feel the artistic need to go forward with it. The financial need is something different. The studio might look at that and say, ‘Well, we feel like it should keep going because we want to make more money.’ But on an artistic level, I’m like, ‘That’s a nice closed door there. Let’s just leave it closed.’” I would agree. Not every film needs a sequel.

Related
The next classic story Leigh Whannell would like to update: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Although Whannell isn’t interested in The Invisible Man 2, Elisabeth Moss is down to return and has even been working on developing the project. “We are, I would say – and by we, I mean Blumhouse and my production company [Love & Squalor Pictures] – we are closer than we have ever been to cracking it,” Moss said last year. “And I feel very good about it. We are very much intent on continuing that story, for sure.

As for Wolf Man, the film hasn’t been received quite as well as The Invisible Man. Our own Chris Bumbray found the film to be well-acted and shot, but it let him down in the fright department. “Wolf Man has one major failing – it’s simply not scary,” he wrote. “Blake’s transformation is played for pathos and drama, and even if we know there’s another wolf around there stalking the family, the attack scenes are limited and shot so darkly that a lot of the werewolf stuff is hard to make out.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Would you like to see The Invisible Man 2, or is Whannell right to leave the story alone?

Source: THR
Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Invisible Man 2, Leigh Whannell
Leigh Whannell isn’t interested in The Invisible Man 2: “Let’s just leave it closed”
Dexter: Resurrection is now filming, and Michael C. Hall has celebrated the first day of production by sharing a video online
Michael C. Hall shares a video from the set on the first day of filming Dexter: Resurrection
A misfit group of friends run into a ravenous alien rodent on Halloween in the trailer for Mac-D vs. The Space Rodent
Sci-fi comedy Mac-D vs The Space Rodent unveils a trailer and poster
The JoBlo TV YouTube channel brought the thrills this week, releasing the free movies Loophole, The Beast, and Interpreters
JoBlo TV roundup: Loophole, The Beast, and Interpreters deliver the thrills
View All

About the Author

10466 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Invisible Man News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles