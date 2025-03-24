Emmy Rossum in talks to star in Hulu series based on Black Widow movie; No, not that one

Emmy Rossum is in talks to star in Black Widow, a Hulu series created by The Dropout’s Elizabeth Meriwether.

By
Emmy Rossum, Black Widow, TV series, Hulu

Emmy Rossum is in talks to star in a new drama series for Hulu that will be loosely based on the 1987 movie Black Widow. The series comes from New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether.

The series will follow “an FBI agent who uses secrets from a female serial killer’s past to try and find her.” Should Rossum sign on the dotted line, she would play the FBI agent. Meriwether serves as writer and executive producer. Rossum, along with Sara Moskowitz, will executive produce under her Composition 8 banner. Ron Bass, who wrote the screenplay for the original Black Widow movie, is also an executive producer.

The 1987 movie starred Theresa Russell as a woman who murders wealthy men for their money and Debra Winger as an agent with the Department of Justice who grows obsessed with bringing her to justice.

Related
The Crowded Room: Tom Holland suffers from oppressed memories amid a murder investigation in new trailer

This marks a return to Hulu for Meriwether, as she previously created The Dropout for the streaming service. The series was based on the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and explores how the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lost it all in the blink of an eye. Amanda Seyfried starred in the series and took home an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for her performance.

Rossum most recently starred alongside Tom Holland in The Crowded Room. The Apple TV+ series followed Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who was arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. Rossum also starred in Angelyne, a Peacock miniseries based on the true story of the blonde bombshell who rose to fame in the 1980s with billboard advertisements featuring her image.

Source: THR
Tags: , , ,
icon More TV News
Emmy Rossum, Black Widow, TV series, Hulu
Emmy Rossum in talks to star in Hulu series based on Black Widow movie; No, not that one
That Thing You Do actor Tom Everett Scott to star opposite Lexi Minetree in Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde prequel series
Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs thinks Meryl Streep should embrace her inner Slytherin to play Lucius Malfoy in HBO’s new series
A full list of guest stars who will make appearances in Seth Rogen’s The Studio has been released
View All

About the Author

10660 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Emmy Rossum News

Latest TV News

Load more articles