Transformers, G.I. Joe, & Void Rivals to get the adult animated series treatment with an Energon Universe adaptation

Robert Kirkman‘s Skybound Entertainment is partnering with Hasbro Entertainment to produce Energon Universe, an adult animated series based on the crossover comics of the same name, comprised of Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals. Joe Henderson of Lucifer fame is writing the adaptation and will serve as the project’s showrunner, with Skybound bringing the Energon Universe to buyers promptly.

While audiences tend to view Transformers and G.I. Joe as family-friendly properties, the Energon Universe is anything but. I’ve been reading the Energon Universe since its inception, and it’s not what your parents grew up watching. The Energon Universe is raw, violent, dramatic, and the body count is wild! The Energon Universe is more in line with Robert Kirkman’s Invincible universe in terms of violence, providing an idea of what to expect in terms of blood, profanity, and political intrigue.

As Deadline notes, the Energon Universe is one of Hasbro’s bestselling comic book lines ever, with over 7 million combined issues sold worldwide. It launched in 2023 with Void Rivals, which featured a surprise appearance by the Transformer Jetfire on the final page of the first issue. Transformers and G.I. Joe launched shortly thereafter, with Murder Falcon and Do a Powerbomb creator Daniel Warren Johnson writing Transformers and Joshua Williamson penning G.I. Joe. Additionally, Robert Kirkman pens Void Rivals for Skybound.

According to Deadline, Hasbro Entertainment’s upcoming slate includes film, scripted and unscripted projects, such as the Clue series with Sony; a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series Forgotten Realms at Netflix; a Monopoly film with LuckyChap and Lionsgate; an unscripted Monopoly series for Netflix; a Magic: The Gathering live-action film and TV universe in partnership with Legendary and an animated series at Netflix; a live-action Power Rangers TV series with 20th Century TV for Disney+; a My Little Pony live-action film at Amazon MGM Studios; and game shows based on Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, recently renewed for second seasons by the CW.

