Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS at 52

Eric Dane, who portrayed Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and is currently on HBO’s Euphoria, has announced he has been diagnosed with ALS, sometimes known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Speaking with People, Eric Dane said, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter…I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a neurodegenerative disorder which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms typically include slurred speech, weakness in joints, difficulty with mobility, and more. According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS affects more men than women early on, while it is most common between the ages of 60 and mid-80s. Eric Dane is just 52. For historical reference, Lou Gehrig was diagnosed – and passed away – in his late 30s. Other notable figures who have been diagnosed with ALS include SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, actor David Niven, singer Roberta Flack, and Star Trek: Discovery’s Kenneth Mitchell.

Eric Dane got his start with one-offs on shows such as Saved by the Bell and The Wonder Years, later landing an arc on medical drama Gideon’s Crossing, foreshadowing his breakout success on Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Mark Sloan for six seasons. Dane recently opened up about his departure from the show, saying, “I was starting to become, as most of these actors who have spent significant time on a show, you start to become very expensive for the network. And the network knows that the show is going to do what it’s going to do irrespective of who they keep on it. As long as they have their Grey, they’re fine…” Prior to that, he had an arc on Charmed where he played the temporary love interest to Alyssa Milano’s character. He also has a role on Euphoria as Jacob Elordi’s father.

On the big screen, Eric Dane has most recently been in Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Borderline, playing the bodyguard to Samara Weaving’s pop star character.

