Eric Larue: The trailer for Michael Shannon’s directorial debut starring Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård packs an emotional punch

Grief comes in many forms; sometimes, it can drive survivors apart instead of bringing them together. In Michael Shannon‘s directorial debut, Eric Larue, Judy Greer (Archer, Halloween, What Women Want), and Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman, The Legend of Tarzan, True Blood) experience firsthand the damage loss can inflict on two people struggling to survive an overwhelming tragedy. Today, Magnolia Pictures debuted a trailer and poster for Eric Larue, highlighting the cast’s sturring performances and Shannon’s talent behind the camera.

It was written by Brett Neveu and based on his 2002 play, which used the same name. Eric Larue follows two parents who, in the aftermath of a shocking crime at the hands of their son, seek solace in rival religious congregations. The film world premiered at the Tribeca Festival and also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Alison Pill, Tracy Letts, Paul Sparks, and Annie Parisse. Magnolia has North American rights and will release the film in theaters on April 4. Eric Larue also comes to digital platforms on April 11.

Here’s the full synopsis for Eric Larue courtesy of Magnolia Pictures:

“In Eric Larue, Janice (Greer) is coping with the fallout after her son murders three of his high school classmates. Struggling and moving through life as if in a haze, she is unable to let go of her anger and frustration. While her husband (Skarsgård) has found refuge at a new church, Janice finds it hard to seek solace in her faith despite her pastor’s pleas to heal her wounds by meeting with the mothers of her son’s victims. As Janice ponders what that meeting could achieve for her and her community, ERIC LARUE asks audiences to witness the frayed emotional ripples that violent acts can engender.”

“I can’t believe my unbelievable good fortune to have Magnolia, a company I have admired for many years, distributing my first feature as a director,” said Michael Shannon. “Eric LaRue is as meaningful to me as any work I’ve done as an actor, and my intention was to make a film that perhaps could offer healing of some sort around an issue that has confounded us as a country for quite a long time. That issue being gun violence in schools and the infinite ripple effect it has on our society.”

For his first time behind the camera of a major motion picture, Michael Shannon is tackling an extremely sensitive topic. Given its story’s horrific nature and relatability, I’ll be curious to hear how real-life victims and survivors receive the film.

What do you think about today’s Eric Larue trailer? Are you interested in seeing the film? Let us know in the comments section below.