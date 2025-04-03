Eric LaRue Review: Michael Shannon’s directorial debut is a Performance Powerhouse

PLOT: It tells the story of Janice, the mother of a teenager who shot and killed three of his classmates.



REVIEW: Michael Shannon stepping behind the camera and making his directorial debut is exciting for those who love his acting career. Known for taking on bold characters and delivering even bolder performances, he takes that mantra into his directing work with some rather dark subject matter. Eric LaRue follows two parents in the aftermath of their son killing several of his classmates. And it’s an absolute performance powerhouse.

Judy Greer is absolutely masterful as Janice, a mother who is trying to pick up the pieces of her life. This really does a great job of shining a light on the people around someone who’s infamous. Because the effect is far-reaching, and almost acts like its own bomb within the community. This act completely reshapes these people, and some take a path all too common in tragedy. Alexander Skarsgård is fascinating as Janice’s husband, Ron. He completely loses himself in religion as he just doesn’t know how to cope with what his son did. He is weak-willed and very controlled by the women in his life, causing him to wander without his wife’s direction. It’s interesting how this manifests, and Skarsgård delivers in every facet.

Michael Shannon proves to be capable of evoking strong emotions as a director. The tone of the story is set right from the onset, with little glimpses into the full picture. He’s always been such a fantastic performer that he knows how to perfectly capture every layer of Greer’s performance. The camera stays on its characters, allowing us to take in even the smallest detail, and never rushing too quickly onto the next scene. The camerawork is never flashy and is always in service to the emotional throughline.

I was fascinated by the character of Stephanie Grazer, who seems completely incapable of understanding Janice’s struggle. Really does a great job of showing the complexities of the situation. Obviously, since we spend so much time with Janice, it’s easy to feel for her, but Stephanie lost her son in a tragic way. Blaming the parent of her son’s killer isn’t exactly surprising, but it’s hard not to yearn for some kind of forgiveness. Janice wasn’t responsible for what her son did. And it isn’t just the impact that her presence has on those who are actually justified in being uncomfortable around her, it’s even those who have no right being so cold towards her. Her floor manager is completely lacking in empathy, using his own discomfort with her as a twisted justification to keep her on leave.

I’ve never seen the original play on which Eric Larue is based. And it sounds like, from Shannon himself, that he took some liberties with moments and where to take the story. More characters have been added to further flesh out the world and enhance the impact of the narrative. Its stageplay roots mean a more in-depth character study. I won’t get into too much detail, but unfortunately, there’s one scene where Eric LaRue really lost me. What should have been a haunting moment instead feels like we’re being preached to in an unnatural way. It’s the one time the film just doesn’t feel truthful and is instead trying to hammer home a point that ultimately doesn’t connect.

Eric LaRue features very tough subject matter and, therefore, isn’t going to be for everybody. Shannon wants the viewer to really take in the performances, and, as such, it’s a bit on the slower side. We are able to take in every slight nuance with these people, and are able to experience it in a way that is both observational but still very personal. While I didn’t love the story overall, I couldn’t look away from either Greer or Skarsgård as they delivered the performances of their careers.

ERIC LARUE IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON APRIL 4TH, 2025.