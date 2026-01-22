Every House Is Haunted: Don’t Move directors take the helm of Sam Raimi production

The directing duo of Adam Schindler and Brian Netto have worked with the legendary Sam Raimi on episodes of the Raimi-produced anthology series 50 States of Fright and on the Raimi-produced thriller Don’t Move, which was a hit for the Netflix streaming service when it was released in October of 2024. Now, Deadline has revealed that Schindler and Netto are teaming with Raimi again for the horror film Every House Is Haunted !

Replacing Corin Hardy

We first heard of this project five years ago, at which time it was set to be directed by The Hallow and The Nun director Corin Hardy. Hardy moved on from Every House Is Haunted (his latest horror movie, Whistle, is set to reach theatres on February 6th), so it has now been passed over to Schindler and Netto.

Ian Rogers Adaptation

This film gets its title from a collection of short stories by author Ian Rogers, but the script is directly inspired by just one of the twenty-two stories contained in that 300 page book. The story that caught Raimi’s eye is called The House on Ashley Avenue and has the following description: An insurance investigator tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house, but his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes.

When this project was announced five years ago, it was said that Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman had written the screenplay. Raimi will be producing the film alongside Zainab Azizi for Raimi Productions and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee. Andrew Childs of Vertigo serves as executive producer. It’s not clear if Pagan and Deutschman’s script is still in place, or if all of the named producers are still involved.

Raimi has a financing deal with Starlight, the company that optioned the Every House Is Haunted short story collection. Copies of the collection can be purchased on Amazon.

I though Don’t Move was a great thriller, so I’m very glad to hear that Schindler and Netto will be continuing their working relationship with Raimi on Every House Is Haunted. Does this project sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.