Chris Rock returns to narrate his teenage years while defending himself from the world in the Everybody Still Hates Chris trailer

Growing up is tough, especially during your teenage years. Your teens are an era when no one understands you; everyone thinks you’re overreacting, and hormones rage inside your nether region like a mosh pit of questions and embarrassing blunders. I grew up in New York, so I know what walking the Bed-Stuy streets is like while hoping to discover who you are. In Comedy Central‘s Everybody Still Hates Chris trailer, we join Chris Rock for a hilarious look at his awkward teens and all the confusion that helped shape one of the most recognized comedians in the game.

Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Chris Rock (Rustin, Fargo) as “Adult Chris,” narrating stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent) will voice “Julius,” Chris’ father, who is a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic and cheap. He grew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job. Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood) will voice “Rochelle,” Chris’ mother, who is smart, strong-willed and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime.

In addition to the cast of the original series, Everybody Hates Chris, Tim Johnson Jr. (Saturdays) will voice “Young Chris,” a nerd who wants to be cool but he’s outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad; Ozioma Akagha (DELILAH) will voice “Tonya,” Chris’ feisty baby sister, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along with her middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris in trouble; Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force) will voice “Drew,” the golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris; and Gunnar Sizemore (Kung Fu Panda) will voice “Greg,” Chris’s only friend at school who is girl-obsessed, status-conscious and raised by a single dad.

In Comedy Central’s Everybody Still Hates Chris trailer, a teenage Chris Rock endures many pitfalls of growing up in a family filled with dominating personalities. Overflowing with ’80s flavor and inner-city authenticity, Everybody Still Hates Chris features an outrageous cast of guest stars, including Tisha Campbell, Jack’ee Harry, Ayo Edebiri, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Monet X Change, Busta Rhymes, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Sally Jessy Raphael.

Created by Chris Rock and Ali LeRoi, Everybody Hates Chris is based loosely on Rock’s personal experiences as a teenager growing up from 1982 to 1987. The original live-action series has 88 episodes (four seasons) and stars Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Tequan Richmond, Imani Hakim, Vincent Martella, and Tyler James Williams.

Everybody Still Hates Chris airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. after Family Guy!