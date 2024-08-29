Katja Herbers summons newfound enthusiasm to renew Evil after Stephen King praises the wonderfully wacky series

Hell hath no fury like fans who lose a brilliant show before its time. Such is the case with Evil, the supernatural series unlike anything else on screens. When word came down from on high that Evil would end with the conclusion of its fourth season, fans rallied online to save the show from cancelation, with the show’s brilliant star, Katja Herbers, leading the charge. Herber’s enthusiasm for the series is inspiring, with the actress championing the show’s continuation at every turn, signaling to networks and streamers that Team Evil is ready and willing to continue the show’s unique spin on the all but extinct and nostalgic monster-of-the-week formula. Helping to add fuel to Herbers’ fire is the Master of Horror himself, Stephen King, who recently sang Evil’s praises during a PBS News interview. With such a ringing endorsement from one of entertainment’s most sought-after creators, surely platforms will take notice. At least, that’s what we’re hoping for.

“There’s a show called Evil on Paramount+ that I like,” King said in an interview on PBS News. “It’s great. It’s funny and it’s witty and it’s very, very sharp.”

Flattered and energized by King’s assessment of the show, Herbers shared the clip of King’s interview with her fanbase, saying, “Okay, can we do the pick up now? Thank you, Stephen King.”

King then doubled down on his sentiments by reposting Herbers’ call for action, writing, “Smart, thought-provoking, occasionally VERY scary. Plus, the chemistry between the three evil-hunters is strong and…to quote Kamala…joyful.”

Co-created by Robert King and Michelle King, Evil is a psychological mystery starring Katja Herbers as forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as the priest-in-training with a checkered past David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as the skeptic Ben Shakir, and Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, a manipulative and meddling demon hoping to bring about a new kind of Satanic Panic into the world. Evil knows how to have fun and use its many strengths to deliver a delightfully twisted, often absurdist take on supernatural horror with a comedic edge. We don’t get many shows like Evil anymore, so the call to renew the series is worth shouting about.

Herbers, Robert King, and others associated with the show have made it crystal clear there’s still more gas in the tank for Evil, with primary cast members and crew ready to return if a renewal happens. The energy surrounding Evil‘s potential continuation is infectious, with fans consistently pointing toward the show’s stellar numbers as one of many reasons to continue the story. Could Stephen King’s endorsement of Evil turn the tide? We certainly hope so.

For more about the final season of Evil, check out my interview with Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi below.

Best of luck, Team Evil! I’m rooting for you!