Evil season 4 trailer offers a look at the final episodes of Paramount+ series

A full trailer has been released for Evil season 4, which will also be the final season of the Paramount+ series

A couple months ago, the Paramount+ streaming service unveiled a teaser trailer for season 4 of the supernatural drama series Evil – and while doing so, they confirmed that they have also cancelled the show. The fourth season of Evil will also be its last, and to make sure the showrunners will be able to properly wrap up the story, Paramount+ ordered four bonus episodes that will be added to the new / final season. A full trailer for Evil season 4, which will start streaming on May 23rd, has now arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Evil follows a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The first season of the show originally aired on CBS, then it moved over to Paramount+.

The cast includes Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

When the “final season” news was announced, Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ had this to say: “ Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science. We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season. “

David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, added: “ It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and Evil is no exception. We’re proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of Evil. “

Creators/showrunners/executive producers Robert and Michelle King provided the following statement: “ We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style. We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May. “

Are you a fan of Evil? What do you think of the trailer for season 4? Let us know by leaving a comment below.