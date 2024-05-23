Interview: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi discuss the wild swings and haunting moments of Evil Season 4

When satanic cults and demons get out of control, who you gonna call? Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi, of course! Evil Season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 23, and it will be one hell of a finale for the supernatural procedural with outrageous self-aware humor, sinister villains running amok, and character chemistry that brings it all together.

We had the pleasure of discussing the fourth and final season of Evil with Katja Herbers (the psychologist, Kristen Bouchard), Mike Colter (the priest, David Acosta), and Aasif Mandvi (the skeptic, Ben Shakir), whose journey of uncovering the mysteries of insidious forces behind the veil of reality end with the conclusion of a 14-episode finale. While Evil Season 4 is the show’s last hoorah on Paramount+, Evil could get picked up by another streamer, as several of the show’s stars are game to continue the story. I hope that’s the case after binging four seasons to prepare for this interview.

During our interview with Katja, Mike, and Aasif, we discuss the trio’s favorite “wild swings” throughout the Evil series. According to Aasif, an upcoming moment in Season 4 left a lasting impression on him, and it’ll be a cold day in Hell before he gets the image out of his head. Meanwhile, Colter shares his thoughts about David’s journey through the priesthood and the many events leading to doubt, conviction, and determination throughout the series.

What haunts the stars after the cameras stop rolling? Is it the demons and specters of the series, or something more? For Katja Herbers, Michael Emerson’s Leland Townsend is the most terrifying figure in Evil. She elaborates on this by sharing where she’d like to see the show go if it continues on another platform, including taking the fight to other nefarious entities in our world.

Evil is a good-spirited mix of horror, cult-related terror, conspiracy theories, and demon-hunting humor. The show blends these elements to become something you don’t see too much on television nowadays, and that’s part of what makes it unique. Are you looking forward to Evil Season 4? Let us know in the comments below.