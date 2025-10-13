When is F1: The Movie going to stream on Apple TV? The Brad Pitt racing hit will be a Christmas gift to subscribers

Apple TV+ is going through some rebranding and dropping the “+” to become Apple TV (which Sean Parker from The Social Network may say is cleaner). Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter also says that the company will be celebrating its biggest hit from Apple Original Films by streaming the Brad Pitt film, F1: The Movie, on Apple TV starting December 12. The production company saw an incredibly positive response to the film, particularly through IMAX exhibitions, where audiences felt immersed in the action, much like director Joseph Kosinski’s previous outing, Top Gun: Maverick. Warner Bros. and Apple even brought the film back in late summer to give audiences another chance at the experience.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer showed his excitement about bringing the movie to the platform, stating,





It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace F1 The Movie in theaters. Now, we’re beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV’s unparalleled global reach. Partnering with Apple and Formula 1 has been an incredible journey, and we’re proud that even more viewers, from every corner of the world, will get to experience the heart-pounding action and passion.”

Our own Chris Bumbray loved F1, saying the film “might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years.” He continued, “While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be.”

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a racer who was once the most promising phenom in the ’90s until an accident on the track derailed his career. Thirty years later, his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) convinces him to come back and drive alongside hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) for one last chance to be the best in the world. Sonny’s past catches up with him, and he finds that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.