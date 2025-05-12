Fallout has received an early season 3 renewal

We’re still many months away from the season 2 premiere of Fallout, but Prime Video has already renewed the highly successful post-apocalyptic series for season 3.

“ We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout, ” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “ Jonah [Nolan], Lisa [Joy], Geneva [Robertson-Dworet], and Graham [Wagner] have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two. “

The second season of Fallout will debut in December 2025. It will “ pick up in the aftermath of Season 1’s epic finale, taking viewers on a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. ” The first season has assembled 100 million viewers worldwide, which makes it one of the streaming service’s top three most-watched titles ever.

“ The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout, ” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “ On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together. “

Series creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner added, “ We’re so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon. “

Based on the video game series from Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series stars Ella Purnell as Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller; Aaron Moten as Maximus, a young soldier looking to advance in the Brotherhood of Steel; and Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard, a legendary Ghoul who still retains some of the person he used to be.