Pop the cap on a bottle of Nuka-Cola because Fallout Season 2 is hitting Prime Video one day earlier than expected

After last night’s tragic news about the sudden death of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, it’s time to lighten the mood with a positive update. According to multiple reports, the second season of Prime Video’s apocalyptic series Fallout will now be released on Tuesday, December 16, at 6 p.m. PT, one day earlier than previously announced. New episodes of Fallout will hit the streaming network weekly until the season finale on February 4.

What is Fallout about?

Like the video games on which the live-action series is based, the Fallout series is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s comes crashing down through a nuclear war in 2077. The TV series tells an original story that is set in the world of the video games and will be canon to the game franchise. The story of the first season unfolds in and around a fallout shelter in Los Angeles, known as Vault 33. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 2 will be “a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.” New Vegas is a popular location in the video game franchise.

Where else can you experience Fallout?

In addition to Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout 3, and Fallout 4, the video game series also consists of the spin-offs Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 76, Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel, Fallout Shelter, and Fallout Pinball. The first game takes place 219 years after a nuclear war, set in a post-apocalyptic Southern California. The protagonist, referred to as the Vault Dweller, is tasked with recovering a water chip in the Wasteland to replace the one in their underground shelter, Vault 13. Afterwards, the Vault Dweller must thwart the plans of a group of mutants, led by a grotesque entity named the Master.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner star in the delightfully derranged series, which MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated Fallout series is getting a third season, proving that the streamer knows a good thing when they see it.