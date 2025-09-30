Stewie and Brian attempt to craft the perfect spooky song in a trailer for the Family Guy Halloween Special

‘Tis the season to get spooky, dress up in costumes, and do unspeakable things to pumpkins! That’s right, guys and ghouls, Halloween is around the corner, and you know what that means? It’s time for networks to announce Halloween Specials to spice up the season with more than candy apples that destroy your teeth or decorations that cost more than a monthly car payment! Today, Hulu debuted a trailer and art for the Family Guy Halloween Special! The Hulu exclusive special episode will premiere on Monday, October 6, on Hulu and Disney+.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hulu’s Family Guy Halloween Special:

“In the new Halloween special, “A Little Fright Music,” Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.”

Lying about trick or treating? Who would dare? I suppose Peter would, but why? In today’s Family Guy Halloween Special trailer, Lois looks to be doing the heavy lifting to get the Griffin’s house in order, Chris discovers another use for rotting pumpkin holes, Brian and Stewie attempt to write a Halloween banger, and Peter and the gang find themselves on the opposite end of a chainsaw as real-life killers go under the guise of Halloween to terrorize Quahog.

Family Guy continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. Family Guy has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of “Peter Griffin,” “Stewie Griffin,” “Brian Griffin” and “Glenn Quagmire”) was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin”) won the 2018 Emmy Award in that same category and was just nominated in 2024. MacFarlane also was nominated in 2018. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015. The series celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024.