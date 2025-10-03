Netflix announces the release of a unique posthumous docu-series with Jane Goodall titled Famous Last Words

Just two days after public figure Dr. Jane Goodall passed from natural causes, Netflix is announcing a posthumous docu-series called Famous Last Words, which will feature Goodall in one of her last interviews. Famous Last Words is a unique series that “showcases reflective interviews with some of the world’s most influential cultural figures, who agreed to sit down and discuss their legacy, and give their final words, with the understanding that it would only be shared with the world after they passed.”

After the interview with Dr. Goodall, the episode would cap off with her being given the opportunity to talk into the camera and address the audience with a message for after her passing. She would talk to the grieving world unedited with a departing thought to all of humanity and this would be the titular Famous Last Words. According to Netflix, the series is based on the acclaimed Danish format Det Sidste Ord and captures longform — which is a deeply personal conversation with luminaries. These interviews are said to be recorded in private sessions with only the interviewer and interviewee present, and the footage is kept confidential until the event of the participant’s passing, which, in this instance, is Jane Goodall.

The executive producer, Brad Falchuk, made the statement, “Jane Goodall was fearless in all things. She deeply loved humanity and the natural world. It was clear to me in our conversation that she was approaching her final adventure with the same fearlessness, hope, humor and joy that she approached everything else in life. She was one of the world’s greatest and most beloved champions of good.”

The show comes from Emmy award-winner Brad Falchuk, through his Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision banner; and BSNA, a part of Banijay Entertainment. Falchuk and Mikkel Bondesen executive produce with David Goldberg and showrunner David Friedman.

Netflix’s press release says, “The episode will offer viewers a rare opportunity to experience Goodall’s deeply personal reflections on her life’s work as someone who connected humanity to Mother Nature like never before. Goodall also shared never before heard stories about her life. The conversation is extremely honest and revealing and, knowing this would only air after she was gone, Goodall spoke movingly about her own death.”