We’re not supposed to talk about it, but David Fincher’s Fight Club is getting a fistful of content for its 25th anniversary. According to New Regency, David Fincher is remastering his cinematic anthem for disenfranchised youth to celebrate the milestone for a 4K Ultra HD release, with a theatrical re-release and exclusive art book also on the way. The meticulous remaster, supervised by David Fincher, allows audiences to experience the film with sharper detail than ever before. Plans for the film’s theatrical re-release are forthcoming.

Regarding Insight Editions and New Regency’s latest art book, the tome includes new interviews, unearthed visuals, original artwork, and rare behind-the-scenes material, offering fans the most profound look yet into making the film and its enduring legacy.

Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s best-selling novel, Fight Club stars Bard Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham-Carter, Jared Leto, Meat Loaf, and Holt McCallany in a hard-hitting story exploring identity, masculinity, and consumerism. Fincher’s film spoke to a generation of individuals raging against the machine, raising questions about social constructs, financial institutions, self-worth, and the need for a hard reset to help pave the way for a better tomorrow.

Fight Club‘s influence on the cinematic landscape is legend, and many view its polarizing messaging as a wake-up call: “You are not your job. You’re not how much money you have in the bank. You are not the car you drive. You’re not the contents of your wallet. You are not your f**king khakis.”

What would Tyler Durden think of cashing in on Fight Club‘s anniversary with more stuff to own? I shudder to think. However, cinephiles who remember the film’s enormous impact are likely to want the best version possible, with the bells and whistles serving as more insight into the themes and mantras of a cult-like leader who welcomed necessary chaos.

Fight Club remains integral to cinematic history, delivering career highlights from Pitt and Norton. Combined with Fincher’s signature style and Palahniuk’s dark humor, a Fight Club 25th anniversary celebration is essential for any collector who can’t look at IKEA the same way after 1999 and remembers the legendary bear hugs Robert Paulson.