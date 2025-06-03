Final Destination: Bloodlines leaves franchise box office record in the dust; might receive a digital release this month

After a 14 year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise returned this year with Final Destination: Bloodlines – and movie-goers were clearly missing these movies, as Bloodlines has quickly become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. The previous record holder, 2009’s The Final Destination, reached $187 million, but the new sequel has left that record in the dust, pulling in over $230 million so far. That’s in just two and a half weeks of release! Now, according to When to Stream, word is going around that Final Destination: Bloodlines might be getting a digital release in just two more weeks, on June 17th. We’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be true. As When to Stream noted, “Warner Bros has neither announced nor confirmed the release date. As always, release dates are subject to change.”

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

The late, great Tony Todd is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, produced Final Destination: Bloodlines with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick.

Final Destination is my favorite horror franchise of the 2000s, and I’m hyped that it has finally made a comeback. I had been waiting for this new sequel ever since the opening weekend of Final Destination 5 way back in 2011 – and I hope it won’t be another long wait before the next one. I’m anxious to find out what’s next. Will they go for the Charli xcx pitch? Will they circle back to the “first responders” script they were working on a few years ago? Just give me more sequels!

Are you glad to hear that Final Destination: Bloodlines is a huge success, and are you looking forward to the digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.