Final Destination: Bloodlines composer finishes working on the film, reveals the logo

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a thirteen year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025 – in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! Last month, it was confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025. The project is still on track for that release date, as composer Tim Wynn has taken to social media to reveal that his work on the film is done – and in the process, he also revealed the title logo!

According to entertainment industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Just as she’s about to leave home for college, 18 year old STEFANI, who’s been having horrific nightmares about dying in a tower accident in the 1960s, discovers that her dream is actually a premonition that happened to her grandmother, Esther, who thwarted death fifty years ago but is now running out of time. Stefani learns that though her grandmother thwarted Death (until she died in her 80s), and Death has been going after the would-have-been victims of that long-ago catastrophe, killing them off and then going after their children. Stefani and her family realize that their bloodline isn’t safe from Death, who will take them violently and gruesomely, in order, unless someone like Stefani figures out a way to stop it.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts also wrote the initial treatment, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm.

The late, great Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician Bludworth in this film, and he’s joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee.

Tim Wynn has previously composed the score for Lipovsky and Stein’s Freaks, episodes of the TV series Supernatural, and many video games, among other credits.

Are you looking forward to seeing Final Destination: Bloodlines later this year? What do you think of the logo? Let us know by leaving a comment below.