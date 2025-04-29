Tony Todd gives some advice in new Final Destination: Bloodlines promo

Last November, we heard the heartbreaking news that genre icon Tony Todd had passed away at the age of 69. Thankfully, we still have some Todd performances to look forward to, as he had worked on several projects that were in post-production when he passed, including Final Destination: Bloodlines , which will be reaching theatres on May 16th. Todd reprises the role of mortician Bludworth, a role he previously played in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5 – and in the newly unveiled promo embedded above, Bludworth gives some advice to the latest group of characters who are hoping to cheat Death.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, were at the helm of this film. Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing Final Destination: Bloodlines with franchise producer Craig Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick.

Final Destination is my favorite horror franchise of the 2000s, and I'm hyped that it's finally coming back. I've been waiting for this movie ever since the opening weekend of Final Destination 5 way back in 2011. Are you looking forward to seeing Final Destination: Bloodlines next month?